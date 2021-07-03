Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today; Get Weapon Royale Voucher, More
Garena Free Fire redeem codes are just in time to kickstart our weekend gaming session. Like always, the FF reward codes bring in several benefits and upgrades, making the game further interesting. If you're looking to up your game, here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games when it comes to battle royale gaming modes. Like most games today, Free Fire brings in several upgrades and rewards for gamers. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, the in-game currency, to get these benefits. That said, gamers can make use of the Free fire redeem codes to collect upgrades and benefits for free.
Gamers can tap into benefits like loot crates, weapons, character upgrades, Free Fire diamonds, and others with the FF rewards codes. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today brings you a weapon royale voucher, 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, and much more.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
- LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- ZFMUVTLYSLSC for 2x SCAR - Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates
- Some of the other rewards include Evolution Stone, Diamond Royale voucher, Incubator Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and so on.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?
There are a couple of steps that users will need to follow to get these codes. These easy steps are listed below:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com
Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.
