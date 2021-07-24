ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Get You Justin Fighter, Vandals Rebellions Loot Crate, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes bring in several upgrades and rewards for free. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance this weekend, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the best and easiest way to do so. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire redeem codes or FF rewards codes.

     

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Get You These Rewards For Free

    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Garena Free Fire allows gamers to customize their gaming experience. For instance, they can have Free Fire nicknames or change their profile anytime they want. At the same time, they can tap into battle royale passes, diamond vouchers, weapon loot crates, and other benefits. Generally, gamers would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim them. However, the Free Fire redeem codes come in handy as they are free and offer all these benefits.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    We have brought in the Free Fire redeem codes for today right here.

    • 4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle
    • FFMC LJES SCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC 6UR5 ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC 2SJL KXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    • XLMM VSBN V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    • PACJ JTUA 29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    • XUW3 FNK7 AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
    • LH3D HG87 XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    • DDFRTY1111POUYT for a free pet
    • FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire diamonds
    • FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot crate
    • BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher
    • R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

    Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

     

    Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

    Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 9:59 [IST]
