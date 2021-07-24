Just In
- 52 min ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top 10 Tablets To Buy At 45% Discount
- 1 hr ago Top 10 Camera Smartphones To Buy At Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Irresistible Deal On OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus 9R, More
- 8 hrs ago Best Discount Offers On 5G Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav focused on building India career, wants to score big
- News Why did the agri minister appointed by farmers quit
- Movies Shamita Shetty Extends Best Wishes To Sister Shilpa Shetty For Hungama 2; 'You've Emerged Stronger'
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged For A Week
- Lifestyle Vitamin E Deficiency: Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatments
- Education NIOS Result 2021 10th 12th Declared, Check Link And Download Marksheet
- Automobiles Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Price, Two Engine Options Available
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In August
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Get You Justin Fighter, Vandals Rebellions Loot Crate, More
Garena Free Fire redeem codes bring in several upgrades and rewards for free. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance this weekend, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the best and easiest way to do so. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire redeem codes or FF rewards codes.
What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Garena Free Fire allows gamers to customize their gaming experience. For instance, they can have Free Fire nicknames or change their profile anytime they want. At the same time, they can tap into battle royale passes, diamond vouchers, weapon loot crates, and other benefits. Generally, gamers would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim them. However, the Free Fire redeem codes come in handy as they are free and offer all these benefits.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
We have brought in the Free Fire redeem codes for today right here.
- 4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle
- FFMC LJES SCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC 6UR5 ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC 2SJL KXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- XLMM VSBN V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- PACJ JTUA 29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- XUW3 FNK7 AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
- LH3D HG87 XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- DDFRTY1111POUYT for a free pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire diamonds
- FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot crate
- BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher
- R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com
Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.
Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947