Just In
- 9 min ago Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 8 hrs ago Samsung Big TV Days Sale: Get Free Soundbar Of Up To Rs. 1,04,900 And EMIs As Low As Rs. 1,990 On Premium TVs
- 16 hrs ago iQOO 7 To Get New Variant Soon In India: What To Expect?
- 16 hrs ago Airtel Xstream Vs JioFiber Vs BSNL Vs Excitel Vs Tata Sky Rs. 999 Internet Plan: Which One's Better?
Don't Miss
- Movies Balika Vadhu Actress Surekha Sikri Passes Away
- News PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of six states on COVID-19 situation on July 16
- Finance Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut From Today For 6 Days In A Row
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: India's possible playing 11 at Colombo; focus on Shaw, Chahal
- Education Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 To Be Released At 1 PM, Check Live Updates
- Automobiles Ola Electric Scooter Bookings Open At Rs 499 — Booking Process & Details Explained
- Lifestyle Monsoon Diet 101: Foods To Boost Immunity, Foods To Avoid & Ayurveda Tips To Stay Healthy During The Monsoons
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In August
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Weapon Loot Crates, Royale Vouchers; How To Claim?
Garena Free Fire has topped the charts with the most number of downloads, beating PUBG Mobile, a new report reveals. As one of the immensely popular battle royale games, Free Fire offers several in-game upgrades and benefits. Gamers can make use of the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes to claim these benefits.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Like most games today, Free Fire offers a couple of in-game tournaments and events. Games can tap into the store to purchase character upgrades, royale passes, skins, weapons, loot crates, and so on to up their game. However, this would be quite expensive and would require you to spend Free Fire diamonds. That said, one can get these rewards for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for today.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
Here's the list of the working Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server.
- FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
- LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- DDFRTY1111POUYT for free pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot create
- BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher
- Free Fire Redeem Code Today New India 2021
- R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes India Server?
There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com
Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,999
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999