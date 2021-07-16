Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Weapon Loot Crates, Royale Vouchers; How To Claim? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire has topped the charts with the most number of downloads, beating PUBG Mobile, a new report reveals. As one of the immensely popular battle royale games, Free Fire offers several in-game upgrades and benefits. Gamers can make use of the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes to claim these benefits.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Like most games today, Free Fire offers a couple of in-game tournaments and events. Games can tap into the store to purchase character upgrades, royale passes, skins, weapons, loot crates, and so on to up their game. However, this would be quite expensive and would require you to spend Free Fire diamonds. That said, one can get these rewards for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for today.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

Here's the list of the working Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server.

FFMCLJESSCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards

LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1111POUYT for free pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot create

BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher

Free Fire Redeem Code Today New India 2021

R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes India Server?

There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

