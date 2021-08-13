Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Weekend; Get AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter Reward News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today are available, bringing with it several upgrades and benefits free of cost. If you're looking to up your game then these redeem codes or FF rewards codes are the best and easiest way to claim it. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes to set up for the weekend gaming session.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Full List

Here's the list of working Free Fire redeem codes that can be accessed for gaming:

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land Parachute & Astronaut Pack

FF9M-N7P8-EUCH for Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate and Bunny Egg Loot Box

FASD-FVGB-HNJK for Choice Crate

FSDE-FGBN-MKFD for Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

FDER-FGHJ-KIU8 for Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021, and Guitar Basher

F4RT-YUIK-MNBG for Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

FT6Y-7UIK-JMNB for 2x Mr. Waggor Box

U8IK-MJNH-GFDS for Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FRTY-HUJM-KOIU for Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FRFT-GHBN-MKIU for 2x Street couple loot crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate Delivery Weapon Loot Crate.

JX5NQCM7U5CH for 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FFMCF8XLVNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5 for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS for Bonus 50 points

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA for Triple Captain power up

WMWT-8A96-RHDF for 50x Saphire Tokens

SDERT56YUJNB for Shirou Free Fire Character

WLSGJXS5KFYR for AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 for AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

As you can see, the aforementioned codes consist of 12 digits of alphabets and numbers. When you enter these codes at the Free Fire redemption website, you will get the rewards with it. To note, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and inexpensive way to get benefits, otherwise, gamers would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim them.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice in the dialog box.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!

