Get Supraland For Free On Epic Games Store This Week; More Free Games Available Next Week

Epic Games Store is back with its latest free game of the week. This time, the company is offering the first-person puzzle game called Supraland for free till June 23. Last week, the game store offered Maneater for completely free. As for Supraland, the game developer says that it is a mix of Portal, Zelda, and Metroid games.

Supraland Is Completely Free Till June 23

Supraland was released to critical acclaim way back in 2018. Apart from Microsoft Windows, the game is available for other platforms like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Linux. Notably, it has a 10 out of 10 rating on Steam and a 77 percent score on OpenCritic. For PC, the game usually costs Rs. 469, but is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store. The deal will end on June 23 at 8.30 pm.

Supraland Minimum System Requirements For PC

Supraland can be played on Windows laptops and desktops having at least these minimum requirements. The users can take a look below if their system supports it or not.

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.66GHz

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 4GB

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 780

Direct X: Direct X 11

Supraland Recommended System Requirements For PC

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 6600 or AMD Ryzen 1600x

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 4GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 780, AMD RX 580, and AMD R9 290X

Direct X: Direct X 11

How To Download Supraland For Free

Interested gamers can download Supraland for free for their desktops by visiting the Epic Games Store. They will be required to make an account on the store with their credentials. Once done that, they can simply visit this page to buy Supraland without paying anything. When purchased, the users will be receiving an email with the receipt of the purchase. The game will be added to their collection and they can install it on any device they choose.

Epic Games Store Free Games Coming Next Week

Notably, Epic Games Store will be offering A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition and Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 for free from June 23 to June 30. The former offers a single-player and multiplayer experience based on strategy, while the latter is a single-player simulation game.

