God of War Ragnarok India Launch: Why Is PS4 Version Rs. 1,000 Cheaper Than PS5?

God of War Ragnarok, developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment will go on sale in India on November 9. The game will be available exclusively for Sony PS4 and PS4 gaming consoles and users will be able to buy a physical copy or the digital edition of the God of War: Ragnarok. But PS4 players will able to grab the game for a cheaper price.

The game is already available for pre-order in India. As expected, the PS4 version of God of War Ragnarok costs Rs. 3,999 while the PS5 (review) variant of the God of War Ragnarok will be priced at Rs. 4,999. Users can pre-order the same via Sony Playstation Store and various video game retailers across the country.

Sony is lifting the first impression embargo of the God of War Ragnarok on October 21st, and the review embargo will be lifted on November 3rd. Gamers and streamers are expected to publish their review of the God of War Ragnarok on platforms like YouTube and Twitch before the official launch date.

God of War Ragnarok Details

God of War Ragnarok is developed by Santa Monica Studio and it is the 9th iteration of the video game franchise God of War. It is a sequel to God of War (released in 2018) which was recently ported to the PC.

The game was originally announced in 2020 during the launch of the Sony PS5 gaming console. Currently, it is one of the most anticipated Playstation-exclusive games. To its credit, it has even won Most Wanted Game and Most Anticipated Game awards.

Back in 2021, the studio confirmed that the game will be officially called God of War Ragnarök during the 2021 edition of the PlayStation Showcase event. During the event, the studio also showcased the gameplay trailer, teasing the improved graphics and gaming experience.

Price Difference Explained

As mentioned above, the PS4 version of the God of War Ragnarok is Rs. 1,000 cheaper than the PS5 version. While the overall gameplay will remain identical, the PS5 version is expected to have a few more features like better graphics at high-resolution gaming, 3D audio, activity cards, and multiple video options, allowing users to choose between higher resolution and higher frame rate.

As the PS5 comes with an SSD-based storage solution, the game will have a lower loading time when compared to the PS4 version. However, a PS5 copy of the game can only be used on the PS5 console and a PS4 copy will only run on the Sony Playstation 4.

Is It Coming To PC?

Yes, God of War Ragnarok is most likely to make its way to PCs. However, one might have to wait for a couple of years. Santa Monica Studio recently released the PC version of 2018 God of War (review) and we can expect to see the PC version of God of War Ragnarok by 2024/25.

