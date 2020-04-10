ENGLISH

    Google Announces Free Stadia Pro Subscription For Two Months

    Google has announced that it's now offering two months free access to its online game streaming platform Stadia. This service is paid but the search giant has decided to give for free to all the users. Currently, the entire world is facing the lockdown scenario and this cloud-based service will help people to stay home and fight this pandemic.

    Google Stadia is available both on iOS and Android devices via Apple App Store and Google Play. According to the announcement, the company is offering this free access to only 14 countries and it has already started rolling out.

    Usually, the paid version of the Google Staid Pro cost $9.99 a month and offers games like GRID and Destiny: 2 The Collection. The games are available in 4K resolution which does enhance the gaming experience but also require high-speed internet connection.

    "Anyone who signs up will get two free months of Stadia Pro with instant access to nine games, including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper. You can purchase even more games on the store, which will remain yours to play even if you cancel your Stadia Pro subscription. If you're already a paid Stadia Pro subscriber, we won't charge you for the next two months," reads Google blog post.

    To recall, Google Stadia was launched last year, the aim was to let people access console-like quality gaming anywhere on the go without even carrying the console, directly on their smartphones.

    As mentioned above Google Stadia works on internet capabilities, game streaming is based on how good is your internet connection. The graphics and resolution load are also on the shoulders of the internet.

    The company is working on to lighten the data load on the internet, "we're working toward a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p", reads the official blog post.

    How To Sign Up For Google Stadia

    • You need to go to Stadia.com to signup
    • You have to provide your Google account to sign up and it will automatically full up all your details
    • Click the submit button and you're all set to go
    • Download the Stadia app on your Android or iOS device

    You can play on your laptop, desktop or Chrome OS tablet with USB supported controllers, mouse and keyboard.

    Sadly the service is not available in India which means that we will not be able to enjoy the online game streaming platform. Moreover, we have check Apple App Store but didn't Find Google Stadia app on it.

