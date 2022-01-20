ENGLISH

    Google Play Games For Windows PC: Requirements, List Of Games

    By
    |

    Last year, at The Game Awards, Google announced that it is in plans to bring Android games to Windows PCs under the Google Play Games banner. The company geared up to launch an Android app store for Windows, which is limited to games. Also, it said that it will bring the ability to switch between a smartphone, tablet, a Chromebook and a Windows PC in 2022.

     
    Now, within a few weeks, the company has rolled out the support for a limited beta version of the Google Play app on Windows PCs. For now, this app is available only to Windows PC users in Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea. Anyone in these regions can sign up for the waitlist, thereby adding that it will extend invitations on a timely basis.

    The official release date might vary among regions. Also, the other regions are likely to get Google Play Games on PC in 2022 and beyond. Notably, this was mentioned in the FAQ section of its Google Play Games beta page.

    Google Play Games For PC: Games List

    While the full list of launch titles for the Google Play Games for PC beta, the games beta testers will be able to play these games.

    • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
    • State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration
    • Summoners War
    • Three Kingdoms Tactics

    Google said that the beta testers will access over 25 games including the ones mentioned above.

    Minimum Requirements For Google Play Games

    Also, the company has listed the minimum hardware requirements to access Google Play Games on Windows PCs. These include the following.

    • Windows 10 (v2004)
    • 20GB storage space
    • Solid state drive (SSD)
    • 8GB of RAM
    • 8 logical CPU cores
    • Hardware virtualization must be turned on
    • Windows admin account
    • Gaming-class GPU.
    • Compatible PC device and configuration

    The GPUs supported for Google Play Games for PC include NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600, 700, 800, 900, or 10 series, NVIDIA Volta series, NVIDIA GeForce 16, 20, or 30 series, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, AMD Radeon HD 7790, 7850, 7870, 7950, 7970, or 7990, Radeon HD 8970 or 8990
    Radeon R9 200 series, Radeon R7/R9 300 series, Radeon RX 400 series, Radeon RX 5000 or 6000 series, Radeon RX 570, 580, or 890, Radeon RX Vega series, and Radeon VII series.

    google news games
    Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
