Google ‘Yeti’ gaming platform is the company’s take on Xbox and PlayStation

Xbox and PlayStation are among the best available gaming consoles available in the market apart from the Nintendo Switch. The Xbox is a gaming console by the Redmond Giant Microsoft whereas the PlayStation is the console by Sony.

Now, it appears that the tech giant Google wants to take on both the Xbox and PlayStation by introducing its own gaming platform which is the 'Yeti'. The 'Yeti' is like the Google's 'Netflix of Games' where a number of games are hosted on the remote servers and then streamed to a user's televisions or via a dedicated device. We didn't hear about the 'Yeti' during the Google Developer conference 2018. However, fresh reports are appearing which are pointing that the tech giant is working towards developing the gaming platform.

According to some fresh reports from Kotaku, Google is continuing working on its own gaming platform with a three-pronged approach which includes features such as streaming the platform, some hardware and bringing the game developers under the tech giant's umbrella. The company is said to achieve this via aggressive recruiting or by some acquisitions.

The report further suggests that some Google representatives have apparently met with some of the major video game companies during the Google's Developer conference back in March this year. Google also held some meetings at the E3 which was held in Los Angeles this month. It also seems that the company is not only working towards pursuing the game developers but also buy development studios entirely.

One of the major aspects of the Yeti gaming platform is related to game streaming and targeting the rivals including the Nvidia's GeForce. A person familiar with matter had said it to Kotaku that "Imagine playing The Witcher 3 within a tab on Google Chrome."

In addition to the above mentioned feature the 'Yet' gaming platform might also feature YouTube integeration which will allow the users to watch the walkthrough in a pop-up window when they are stuck on a level in a game. Some reports are also appearing that Google could also be introducing Arcade which the company's social gaming startup and it could be related to the Yeti in many ways.

Google has not yet made any official statement related to Yeti and it would be quite difficult to comment on the availability of Yeti. However it is expected that Google might release the gaming platform soon. The gaming platform will also get benefits from the company's vast data centre operations and will not experience an connectivity and latency issues while streaming.