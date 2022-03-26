GPU Prices Are Finally Dropping In India; Here’s Why News oi-Megha Rawat

The latest GPUs from Nvidia and AMD were released a few months ago, and their costs have remained significantly higher than the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) since then. Finding your favorite graphics card can be difficult due to a shortage of GPU stocks, and even if you do, you'll have to spend considerably more than the MSRP.

This problem has been plaguing the PC gaming community for months, and Indian PC gamers have resorted to signing up for shop email lists to get the newest GPU price changes.

Why Are GPUs So Costly Since 2020?

During the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown, Nvidia's RTX 30 series and AMD's RX 6000 series were released. There were huge supply chain challenges that plagued the recently launched GPUs due to the shutdown in many regions of the world.

Many potential purchasers were unable to obtain these graphics cards since they were frequently out of stock at major stores. What makes matters worse is the industry's rampant scalping, in which scalpers hoard GPUs to sell them at high prices to desperate consumers.

GPUs have become a key asset for cryptocurrency miners, in addition to restricted stocks and scalping. Graphics cards are also required for mining cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, which drives up GPU demand even more. Finally, since 2020, Ajinomoto Build-up Film (ABF) substrate has been in low supply, which is employed in advanced semiconductor fabrication for PC components. This has resulted in a decrease in graphics card supply and a rise in costs.

The Cost Of A GPU Is Hitting The MSRP

After several months of low supplies and high costs, the situation with GPUs is improving in India and around the world. In India, potential consumers have begun to notice a decrease in graphics card prices, which may be hitting the MSRP.

u/ArenRaizelus of the R/IndianGaming subreddit has published a list of popular GPUs and their current costs, which are much lower than last year. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, for example, starts at Rs. 66,835 on primeabgb, with an MSRP of Rs. 44,500. While the current pricing isn't quite as low as the MSRP, it's still a lot less than the Rs. 90,000 price tag from last year.

GPU Prices In India Right Now

1. GeForce RTX 3050 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 22,200)

On easyshoppi, the starting price is Rs. 35,400.

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 35,999.

2. GeForce RTX 3060 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 29,500)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 54,500.

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 50,500.

3. GeForce RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 35,900)

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 61,500.

4. GeForce RTX 3070 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 44,500)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 84,500.

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs .80,900.

5. GeForce RTX 3070 Ti from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 53,500)

On easyshoppi, the starting price is Rs. 84,500.

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 72,000.

6. GeForce RTX 3080 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 62,000)

On easyshoppi, the starting price is Rs. 84,500.

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 72,000.

7. GeForce RTX 3080 Ti from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 1,07,000)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs.1,27,000.

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 1,41,900.

8. GeForce RTX 3090 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 1,33,500)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 1,84,000.

On easyshoppi, the starting price is Rs. 1,97,000.

9. AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 18,990)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 21,999.

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 22,700.

10. AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 26,490)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 45,999.

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 37,899

11. AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 28,275)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 43,799

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 44,999.

12. AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 38,990)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 73,699

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 74,500.

13. AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 45,999)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 1,05,999.

14. AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 64,990)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 1,07,999.

On easyshoppi, the starting price is Rs. 1,00,300.

15. AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 79,990)

On primeabgb, the starting price is Rs. 1,69,999.

Vedant Computers has a starting price of Rs. 1,40,300.

