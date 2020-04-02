ENGLISH

    GTA 5 Cheat codes For Play Station 4, Xbox One, And Pc

    Cheating is always a bad option in life, but when it comes to games it is a great idea because it allows you to take advantage and you don't have any restrictions in the game. The very first game title comes in my mind when someone says cheat codes is GTA. It's the only game which is played by almost all the 90's kids and still, people are playing this game.

    GTA 5 is the latest title from Rockstar Games, if you want to shoot everyone on the highway without fearing the cops in your way, you can do that. You can get fancy cars, maximum health, exclusive weapons and a lot more. Here is the list of GTA 5 cheat codes which you can apply on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

    GTA 5 PC Cheat Codes

    • FUGITIVE - Increase wanted level
    • LAWYERUP - Decrease wanted level
    • PAINKILLER - Invincibility
    • TURTLE - Max health and armor
    • CATCHME - Run faster
    • GOTGILLS - Swim faster
    • OFFROAD - Sanchez dirt bike
    • HOLEIN1 - Caddy golf cart
    • BARNSTORM - Mallard stunt plane
    • TRASHED - Trashmaster garbage truck
    • VINEWOOD - Stretch limo
    • ROCKET - PCJ-600 motorcycle
    • EXTINCT - Dodo seaplane
    • BUBBLES - Kraken submarine
    • FLOATER - Moon gravity
    • SNOWDAY - Slippery tires
    • TOOLUP - Get every weapon and ammo
    • SKYDIVE - Get a parachute
    • POWERUP - Recharge special abilities
    • DEADEYE - Slow-motion aiming
    • BANDIT - BMX bike
    • FLYSPRAY - Cropduster aircraft
    • RAPIDGT - Rapid GT luxury roadster coupe
    • BUZZOFF - Buzzard helicopter
    • COMET - Comet sports car
    • DEATHCAR - Duke O'Death
    • JRTALENT - Launches the director mode in the Rockstar Editor.

    GTA 5 PS4 Cheat Codes

    • Increase wanted level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, left navigation, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, left navigation, and right navigation.
    • Decrease wanted level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, and left navigation.
    • Invincibility: right navigation, X, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, R1, right navigation, left navigation, X, TRIANGLE.
    • Maximum health and Armor: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1.
    • Run fast: TRIANGLE, left navigation, right navigation, right navigation, L2, L1, SQUARE.
    • Swim fast: left navigation, left navigation, L1, right navigation, right navigation, R2, left navigation, L2, right navigation
    • Parachute: left navigation, right navigation, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, left navigation, left navigation, right navigation, L1
    • BMX bike spawn: left navigation, left navigation, right navigation, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

    GTA 5 Xbox One Cheat Codes

    • Increase wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
    • Decrease wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
    • Invincibility: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
    • Max health and armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
    • Run Fast: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
    • Swim Fast: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT
    • Weapon and ammo: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB
    • BMX bike spawn: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT
    • Sports car: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT
     
    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 12:45 [IST]
    X