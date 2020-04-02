GTA 5 Cheat codes For Play Station 4, Xbox One, And Pc News oi-Karan Sharma

Cheating is always a bad option in life, but when it comes to games it is a great idea because it allows you to take advantage and you don't have any restrictions in the game. The very first game title comes in my mind when someone says cheat codes is GTA. It's the only game which is played by almost all the 90's kids and still, people are playing this game.

GTA 5 is the latest title from Rockstar Games, if you want to shoot everyone on the highway without fearing the cops in your way, you can do that. You can get fancy cars, maximum health, exclusive weapons and a lot more. Here is the list of GTA 5 cheat codes which you can apply on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

GTA 5 PC Cheat Codes

FUGITIVE - Increase wanted level

LAWYERUP - Decrease wanted level

PAINKILLER - Invincibility

TURTLE - Max health and armor

CATCHME - Run faster

GOTGILLS - Swim faster

OFFROAD - Sanchez dirt bike

HOLEIN1 - Caddy golf cart

BARNSTORM - Mallard stunt plane

TRASHED - Trashmaster garbage truck

VINEWOOD - Stretch limo

ROCKET - PCJ-600 motorcycle

EXTINCT - Dodo seaplane

BUBBLES - Kraken submarine

FLOATER - Moon gravity

SNOWDAY - Slippery tires

TOOLUP - Get every weapon and ammo

SKYDIVE - Get a parachute

POWERUP - Recharge special abilities

DEADEYE - Slow-motion aiming

BANDIT - BMX bike

FLYSPRAY - Cropduster aircraft

RAPIDGT - Rapid GT luxury roadster coupe

BUZZOFF - Buzzard helicopter

COMET - Comet sports car

DEATHCAR - Duke O'Death

JRTALENT - Launches the director mode in the Rockstar Editor.

GTA 5 PS4 Cheat Codes

Increase wanted level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, left navigation, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, left navigation, and right navigation.

Decrease wanted level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, and left navigation.

Invincibility: right navigation, X, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, R1, right navigation, left navigation, X, TRIANGLE.

Maximum health and Armor: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1.

Run fast: TRIANGLE, left navigation, right navigation, right navigation, L2, L1, SQUARE.

Swim fast: left navigation, left navigation, L1, right navigation, right navigation, R2, left navigation, L2, right navigation

Parachute: left navigation, right navigation, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, left navigation, left navigation, right navigation, L1

BMX bike spawn: left navigation, left navigation, right navigation, right navigation, left navigation, right navigation, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

GTA 5 Xbox One Cheat Codes

Increase wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Decrease wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Invincibility: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Max health and armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Run Fast: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Swim Fast: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

Weapon and ammo: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

BMX bike spawn: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Sports car: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

