GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leak Online; Is the Game Launching Soon? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

GTA 6 has been Rockstar's most-anticipated game for a long time and GTA fans have been craving for new info on the topic. Well, new gameplay footage has spiked everyone's curiosity around the game launch. It looks like the launch might be near as videos of the GTA 6 gameplay were leaked online. The videos seem straight out of a test build, which reveals multiple characters and nits setting around Vice City.

GTA 6 Videos Leaked Online

The video was shared on GTA Forums by a person who goes by the name 'teapotuberhacker', and also claims to be the person behind the recent Uber hack. The leaks have now been validated and confirmed by Rockstar Games to a Bloomberg reporter. The massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak is indeed real!

Some even claim the GTA 6 video leaks are one of the biggest in video game history. The leaks also include screenshots, which have been circulating on various forums like Twitter and Reddit. Some leaks reveal new features like character names (Lucia, Jason, and more).

The upcoming GTA 6 also seems to include features like 'Time until Cops Dispatched' suggesting a metered countdown. A few more footages show poolside conversations between a male character and a few of his associates. One can also see the signature Rockstar "WhatUp! message received" notification.

gta 6 has even crazier NPC conversations pic.twitter.com/VxsCzMEEIk — 👔 (@Who2Pitts) September 18, 2022

When Will GTA 6 Launch?

The massive leak all indicates one thing: GTA 6 launch. To recall, the GTA 6 is rumored to be in development since 2014 with leaks and rumors surfacing online every now and then. It was also rumored to have a codename Project Americas. However, there was still no news of when the popular and highly anticipated game would launch.

Presently, rumors claim the GTA 6 will launch only in 2025, three years from now. A few reports claim that the popular Rockstar title will likely launch first on PS4 and above and Xbox Series S|X before arriving on PCs. Until then, one can check out the leaked videos and screenshots to know what to expect.

Related: GTA 6 storyline reveals two protagonists

Best Mobiles in India