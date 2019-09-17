ENGLISH

    GTA: San Andreas Available For Free: Download Now Using Rockstar Games Launcher

    By
    |

    Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas -- the live-action game which was initially launched in 2004 is still one of the most sort-out titles on PC from Rockstar Games. This is the best time to download this game and revisit the past, as the title is available for free for a limited time.

    GTA: San Andreas Available For Free: Download Now

     

    Rockstar Studio has released a new app called Rockstar Games Launcher, which is currently available for Windows-powered PCs. As a launch offer, the company is bundling the GTA: San Andreas for those who download the app.

    Coming to the GTA: San Andreas, the title is currently available for multiple platforms like PC, Android, macOS, Xbox, and Playstation. The game usually retails for $6.99 (approx Rs. 500) and the company is currently offering the same for free.

    GTA: San Andreas Available For Free: Download Now

    Download the Rockstar Games Launcher Here To Get Free GTA: San Andreas Copy

    If you are planning to get a free copy of this game, then make sure that your PC has the following minimal specifications.

    • 1GHz Intel Pentium III or AMD Athlon or newer processor
    • A minimum of 256MB RAM
    • At least 3.6GB free internal storage
    • DirectX 9 Compatible drivers
    • Windows XP or newer OS

    For the best possible gaming experience here are the recommended specifications.

    • Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP or newer processor
    • A minimum of 384MB RAM
    • At least 4.7GB free internal storage
    • DirectX 9 Compatible drivers
    • Windows XP or newer OS

    What Is Rockstar Games Launcher?

    As the name suggests, it is a one-stop solution for all the gaming titles developed by Rockstar Games studio. Using the app, one can buy games like the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to the Grand Theft Auto: V. Besides, the platform also provides a cloud save option, where, one can continue gaming from the last checkpoint on different PCs without much of a hassle. The app can also be used to access and update already existing games from the studio.

    Read More About: grand theft auto news games pc
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 0:03 [IST]
