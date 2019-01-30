How to download PUBG Mobile Beta and play Zombies mode, before actual release

PUBG Mobile has recently released the most-awaited Zombie Mode and Resident Evil 2 beta update. The new Zombie mode is slated to roll out with the 0.11.0 update by the first week of February 2019. There are many reports which claimed that new mode will be rolled out globally before February 2019.

Zombies mode is basically a collaboration between Tencent Games and Capcom for Resident Evil 2. The game is not officially released to everyone and it is still in the beta phase. However, if you are not the one who wants to sit and wait for the update then you can download the apk file here.

This apk file will let you play the latest Zombie mode, the Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and more. Here is how you can install the game and play the new mode.

First, you need to download the apk file mentioned about. The size of the apk file is 1.9GB.

Once you are done with the download, you have to install it on your smartphone just like any other app.

Once you are done with the installation restart the smartphone.

Now you can see an icon with title BETA PUBG Mobile, you need to open the app and wait for one more 1.7GB update in the app. Once the update is done you will be asked to restart the app and you are all set to experience the all-new Zombie mode.

The online battlefield game PUBG Mobile has become very famous in India. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also commented on the addiction which children are facing with the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta update new features

New RE2 theme menu

Sanhok added to Arcade - Quick Match.

Damage stacking outside of safe zone has been brought from PC to PUBG Mobile.

Air raid adjustment has been added to Sanhok and Vikendi maps.

Moonlight weather added to Vikendi Map on PUBG Mobile.

Push-to-talk chat added in PUBG Mobile matches.