How RummyCircle Changed The Way Indians Play The Game News oi-Rohit Arora

Rummy Games has always been one of the most popular card games amongst Indians, especially during the festive season. Whether it is during Janmashtami or Diwali, or whether it is being played with a group of friends or at a family gathering, this game never disappoints. It is fun and always brings out the competitive spirit amongst players, all in a good way. Today, however, rummy is played differently than it was years ago. Your parents or even your grandparents probably played the game with a handy deck of cards. This generation likes to do things differently, though.

The traditional way of playing rummy has always been a reason to bond with friends and family rather than just to play a competitive card game. Rummy was often played in clubs as well and was a perfectly acceptable way of socialising. However, the traditional form of rummy requires a physical deck of cards, players to be present in person and for there to be an actual location of where this group of players can engage in a game of rummy. With technology, the way we play rummy has changed, just as technology has changed all other aspects of our life.

The rise and fall of traditional rummy

Rummy games have been a part of India's social life for a long time. A decade or two ago, you might have found people playing rummy in person at get-togethers, but over time, this trend has declined. People got busy, technology invaded every aspect of our lives and games like rummy took a backseat. The previous generation might still reminiscence about a good old card game; meanwhile, online gaming took over. It made way for the revolution of online rummy, and RummyCircle is at the forefront of this new way to enjoy this classic card game.

A rummy revolution

Online Rummy might have been an almost unheard-of concept a few years ago, but today, it is played widely by Indians of all ages. RummyCircle has capitalised on Indians' fascination with online gaming along with word-of-mouth reviews of the game and referral bonuses and created a thriving online Rummy community. This is especially important considering that the community of online gamers in India is set to increase to 310 million by 2021. Today, it is easier to play rummy online than in person, because everyone can catch the game on-the-go!

47% of people play games for recreation or time-utilisation. Since a game of RummyCircle can be played online, it can be played anywhere and anytime, from the daily office commute to unwinding after dinner.

Another benefit of the game is that you can play with your childhood friends, no matter where they are in the world. All you have to do is start a private game and add them- and it can go back to being just like old times!

Moreover, a secure payment platform is important- especially considering that around 24% of online gamers use net banking or debit cards to complete transactions on games. RummyCircle's updated payment platform ensures that payments made on the platform as well as all payments to a user's accounts are made securely.

What's the millennial appeal?

The factors stated above have enabled RummyCircle's rummy app to create a community of gamers who love rummy and want to play it at their convenience. However, there are specific reasons why the game appeals so much to millennials.

For starters, the strategic nature of the game appeals to youngsters. According to a study by Deloitte, 10% of Indian gamers played online games and for the thrill of competing and dominating against others. In the same report, it was stated that 36% played to interact socially with others and connect with like-minded people. However, RummyCircle has opened up an entirely new avenue by making the game available online. They have made it possible to play rummy online for real money, doing away with the hurdles of gathering players, hunting for a deck of cards or finding a place to play.

Moreover, a report by Cigna TTK Health Insurance revealed that 95% of Indian millennials were stressed due to various factors, greater than the global average of 87%. Since 34% of players stated that they played online games to take a break from their hectic life or to unwind from stress, games like RummyCircle can be a means for them to relax and destress.

Another thing that has made RummyCircle popular with millennials is the ease of downloading and playing the game. With its easy-to-use interface, multiple language options and clean interface, it ensures that gamers have a smooth experience and an enjoyable environment that will make them want to come back.

Rummy might be a game that the older generation knows and loves to play- but that doesn't mean that the younger generation doesn't want to partake in it. With the RummyCircle app, playing this game has become easier and more rewarding than ever.

