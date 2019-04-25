How to collect Easter eggs in PUBG Mobile and use it News oi-Karan Sharma Here's how you can collect special Easter eggs in Pubg Mobile and use it. All you need to know.

Tencent Games, the developers behind the popular online game PUBG Mobile has always tried making the game interesting on all the events. To celebrate Easter, PUBG Mobile has added some of the new features to the game where the player can collect some Easter eggs and use it for their in-game purchase. The developers have added two types of eggs in the game. One you will find under the Spring Draw tab.

Once you enter the tab you can see an egg hiding behind some plants, this particular egg will allow you to buy some apparel for your character. On the other hand, the second egg is known as Vibrant egg which you can collect throughout all the maps while playing the game.

Once you collect five of this it will allow you to unbox another crate which can be found under the event section.

You can redeem the crate and earn some battle points and other rewards. The game has recently received the latest update 0.12.0 which has arrived with a lot of new inclusions like new Zombie Mode called Zombie: Darkest Night, a new spectator mode, crosshair modifications, and more.

The update has also improved the loot balance in the Erangel map and bring dynamic weather which makes the gameplay more difficult for the player.