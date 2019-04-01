ENGLISH

    How to Play Classic Snake Game on Google Maps on your phone and web browser

    Snake Game will be available from 1st of April to 7th of April

    By
    |

    The First day of April is usually celebrated as Fools Day, and to surprise billions of users, Google has recreated the classic snake game inside Google Maps with a train, that behaves like a snake. Here is Google's April Fool trick for the year 2019.

    How to Play Classic Snake Game on Google Maps on your phone

     

    The UI of the Snake Game looks a 16-bit game, which reincarnates the 90s arcade gaming nostalgia. The game is available for smartphones and tablets with the latest Google Maps apps (for both iOS and Android devices).

    How to Play Snake or Google Maps?

    The Snake Game is available for both Android and iOS users, running on the latest version of Google Maps. Update your app from App Store or Play Store. The game will be available from the 1st of April to 7th of April for free of cost.

    • Open Google Maps apps
    • Click on the top left corner, which looks like a snake
    • Select Play Snake
    • Click on Start
    • Select a destination (Cairo, Sao Paulo, London, Sydney, San Fransico, Tokyo, or the world)
    • Swipe on the screen to interact with Snake
    • Pick up as many customers as possible
    • Picking a single customer will offer 1 point
    • Picking a place will offer either 5 or 10 points
    • If the head touches any of the corners of the map, tail, or body, the snake-shaped train will die or collapse

    If you don't have a smartphone, then access Snake game using a standard web-browser. The game does allow users to share their scores on various social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

    Click here to play the Snake Game by Google on a web browser.

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
