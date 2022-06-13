Just In
How To Redeem Free Codes In Roblox Anime Journey?
Roblox is one of the highly popular gaming platforms on the interwebs. Every now and then, a new game is released on the platform and users get instantly hooked to it. One of the interesting games released on the platform recently is Anime Journey which allows gamers experience the world of anime on a whole new level.
Anime Journey is gaining popularity every day. The fast-paced game with a unique anime art style is available to play for free on Roblox. The game is available with multiple redeem codes, which offer multiple rewards for a more interesting gaming experience. So for the gamers enjoying Anime Journey every day, here's the list of some of the highly popular free codes in Roblox Anime Journey.
Roblox Anime Journey Free Codes For June 2022
Listed below are some of the highly popular Roblox Anime Journey game free codes available this month. These codes provide a lot of free spins and other rewards. These spins help the gamers when they hit a roadblock.
- 40KFAVs: Offers free spins and XP Boost
- 20KLIKES: Offers 20 spins
- 10KLIKES: Offers 10 spins
- NEWBALANCE: New code with rewards
- NEWUPDATE: New code with rewards
- Lely_sc: Offers five spins
- 5KLIKES: Offers 10 spins
- LucasBestDev: Offers 10 spins
- 2kplayers: Offers 10 spins
- AtlasZero: Offers 10 spins
- SorryForShuts: Offers three spins
- TigreTV: Offers 20 spins
- BLACKLOVER: Offers five spins
- Lelygamer: Offers five spins
It's worth mentioning that some of the Anime Journey codes provide players with special powers to use during the game. These codes will give the gamers an added advantage over others.
How To Redeem Anime Journey Free Codes
The free codes for Anime Journey can be redeemed for a single time. To redeem the codes, the gamers will need to fire up the game from Roblox. Then after going through the main menu, there's a present box on the side of the screen. Then the users need to enter one of the codes mentioned above and can enjoy three free goodies.
Apart from Anime Journey, there are several other games based on popular animes. Some of these include A One Piece Game, Reaper 2, Anime Fighters Simulator, Anime Dimensions Simulator, Soul War, Anime Battle Arena, and Anime Sword Simulator. All these games are community made and available to play for free on the Roblox platform.
