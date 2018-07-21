How and why should you download the Motorsports Manager 3 on Android and iOS devices

The Motorsports Manager 3 is the latest role-playing game available for Android (download link) and iOS (download link). This is a successor to the Motorsports Manager 2, which was launched in 2017. Just like the Manager 2, the Manager 3 is a paid game on both iOS and Android OS (can be installed on both smartphones and tablets). The game is available for Rs 330 or $3.99 for both Android and iOS platform.

If you have already played the first and the 2nd Gen Motorsports Manager, then you will appreciate the hard work from the developer, as the game has an overall improvement in terms of graphics, sound, and the overall user experience. In the third iteration, there are features like marketing your team to have a global presence, invitational race, and international race with additional features, which are not available in the Motorsports Manager 2.

How to download

Just head towards the Apple Store or the Play Store. Make sure that you are connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network, as the game weighs around 700 MB. Complete the transaction using gift/credit/debit card to make a purchase and enjoy your game.

Unique features

The Motorsports Manager offers 6 championship challenges, which makes it the biggest update in the series of Motorsports Manager series. One can spend an additional amount to utilize features like Energy System Recovery and other power modes to give an edge over normal players.

If you are into racing and the how the actual racing takes place (behind the scenes), then the Motorsports Manager 3 is one of the best games to try out. As the game is available for both Android and iOS, it is truly a cross-platform mobile game, which offers an impressive user experience. We recommend playing the Motorsports Manager 3 on an iPad or a tablet to get the rich experience that the game offers.

At the $3,99 (Rs 330) the game is available at a bargain price for the features it offers. And this is one of our favorite mobile game (strategy and race categories). You can build a team from scratch, hire new drivers, get new cars and watch the race in real-time.