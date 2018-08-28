HyperX Launches Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse in India with RGB Lighting for Rs 5999

HyperX has launched an all-new Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse in India with RGB Lighting in India for a price of Rs 5999. The gaming mouse comes with a boast of features and the Pulsefire Surge is specifically designed to offer high-fidelity gaming experience.

Price and availability

The HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse is priced at Rs 5999 and the mouse will be available via major e-commerce players and retails stores in India from the 28th of August.

Top features and specifications

Dynamic 360-Degree RGB Ring Lighting

16,000 DPI with Pixart 3389 Sensor

HyperX NGenuityTM software

The HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse delivers pinpoint accuracy with its Pixart 3389 sensor and a resolution of 16,000 DPI. Left and right button switches are rated up to 50 million clicks using Omron switches for exceptional click feel, response and consistency. It is backed by a two-year warranty and legendary HyperX reliability.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge also offers radiant 360-degree RGB light ring with effects that can be personalized using HyperX NGenuityTM software, allowing gamers to personalize colors to match a system or environment for an immersive gaming experience.

The Pulsefire Surge features five customizable native DPI settings that support up to 16,000 DPI, which can be set to a gamer's individual style or preference. Onboard memory1 allows users to customize lighting and effects and save up to three profiles for on-the-go gaming. LED lighting customization1 allows users to choose and set RGB colors on the 360-degree light ring, DPI button and HyperX logo using HyperX NGenuity software. In addition, advanced customization tools include sensor performance settings, macros and DPI settings.

Designed for comfortable gaming sessions, the Pulsefire Surge uses a flexible, braided cable for smoother movements and lasting durability. The mouse also features a comfortable symmetrical design with large skates for enhanced gliding and smoother movements across surfaces.

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX said

We consulted with professional gaming teams and gaming enthusiasts on the form, fit and features throughout the design process of the Pulsefire Surge. Our goal was to complement the HyperX suite of gaming peripherals with a high-quality mouse, offering a combination of performance and customization for professional and enthusiast gamers alike. The Pulsefire Surge meets these standards of excellence.

Tech-specifications

MouseErgonomic: Symmetrical

Sensor: Pixart PMW3389

Resolution: Up to 16,000 DPI

DPI Presets: 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI

Speed: 450ips

Acceleration: 50G

Buttons: 6

Left / Right buttons switches: Omron

Left / Right buttons durability: 50 million clicks

Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Light effects: Per LED RGB lighting1and 4 brightness levels

Onboard memory: 3 profiles

Connection type: USB 2.0

Polling rate: 1000Hz

USB data format: 16 bits/axis

Dynamic coefficient of friction: 0.13µ2

Static coefficient of friction: 0.20µ2

Cable type: Braided

Weight (without cable): 100g

Weight (with cable): 130g