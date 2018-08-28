ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

HyperX Launches Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse in India with RGB Lighting for Rs 5999

HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse has a Pixart PMW3389 sensor

By:

Related Articles

    HyperX has launched an all-new Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse in India with RGB Lighting in India for a price of Rs 5999. The gaming mouse comes with a boast of features and the Pulsefire Surge is specifically designed to offer high-fidelity gaming experience.

    HyperX Launches Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse with RGB Lighting

    Price and availability

    The HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse is priced at Rs 5999 and the mouse will be available via major e-commerce players and retails stores in India from the 28th of August.

    Top features and specifications

    • Dynamic 360-Degree RGB Ring Lighting
    • 16,000 DPI with Pixart 3389 Sensor
    • HyperX NGenuityTM software

    The HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse delivers pinpoint accuracy with its Pixart 3389 sensor and a resolution of 16,000 DPI. Left and right button switches are rated up to 50 million clicks using Omron switches for exceptional click feel, response and consistency. It is backed by a two-year warranty and legendary HyperX reliability.

    HyperX Pulsefire Surge also offers radiant 360-degree RGB light ring with effects that can be personalized using HyperX NGenuityTM software, allowing gamers to personalize colors to match a system or environment for an immersive gaming experience.

    The Pulsefire Surge features five customizable native DPI settings that support up to 16,000 DPI, which can be set to a gamer's individual style or preference. Onboard memory1 allows users to customize lighting and effects and save up to three profiles for on-the-go gaming. LED lighting customization1 allows users to choose and set RGB colors on the 360-degree light ring, DPI button and HyperX logo using HyperX NGenuity software. In addition, advanced customization tools include sensor performance settings, macros and DPI settings.

    Designed for comfortable gaming sessions, the Pulsefire Surge uses a flexible, braided cable for smoother movements and lasting durability. The mouse also features a comfortable symmetrical design with large skates for enhanced gliding and smoother movements across surfaces.

    Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX said

    We consulted with professional gaming teams and gaming enthusiasts on the form, fit and features throughout the design process of the Pulsefire Surge. Our goal was to complement the HyperX suite of gaming peripherals with a high-quality mouse, offering a combination of performance and customization for professional and enthusiast gamers alike. The Pulsefire Surge meets these standards of excellence.

    Tech-specifications

    • MouseErgonomic: Symmetrical
    • Sensor: Pixart PMW3389
    • Resolution: Up to 16,000 DPI
    • DPI Presets: 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
    • Speed: 450ips
    • Acceleration: 50G
    • Buttons: 6
    • Left / Right buttons switches: Omron
    • Left / Right buttons durability: 50 million clicks
    • Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)
    • Light effects: Per LED RGB lighting1and 4 brightness levels
    • Onboard memory: 3 profiles
    • Connection type: USB 2.0
    • Polling rate: 1000Hz
    • USB data format: 16 bits/axis
    • Dynamic coefficient of friction: 0.13µ2
    • Static coefficient of friction: 0.20µ2
    • Cable type: Braided
    • Weight (without cable): 100g
    • Weight (with cable): 130g

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue