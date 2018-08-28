HyperX Launches Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse in India with RGB Lighting for Rs 5999

Related Articles
HyperX has launched an all-new Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse in India with RGB Lighting in India for a price of Rs 5999. The gaming mouse comes with a boast of features and the Pulsefire Surge is specifically designed to offer high-fidelity gaming experience.
Price and availability
The HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse is priced at Rs 5999 and the mouse will be available via major e-commerce players and retails stores in India from the 28th of August.
Top features and specifications
- Dynamic 360-Degree RGB Ring Lighting
- 16,000 DPI with Pixart 3389 Sensor
- HyperX NGenuityTM software
The HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse delivers pinpoint accuracy with its Pixart 3389 sensor and a resolution of 16,000 DPI. Left and right button switches are rated up to 50 million clicks using Omron switches for exceptional click feel, response and consistency. It is backed by a two-year warranty and legendary HyperX reliability.
HyperX Pulsefire Surge also offers radiant 360-degree RGB light ring with effects that can be personalized using HyperX NGenuityTM software, allowing gamers to personalize colors to match a system or environment for an immersive gaming experience.
The Pulsefire Surge features five customizable native DPI settings that support up to 16,000 DPI, which can be set to a gamer's individual style or preference. Onboard memory1 allows users to customize lighting and effects and save up to three profiles for on-the-go gaming. LED lighting customization1 allows users to choose and set RGB colors on the 360-degree light ring, DPI button and HyperX logo using HyperX NGenuity software. In addition, advanced customization tools include sensor performance settings, macros and DPI settings.
Designed for comfortable gaming sessions, the Pulsefire Surge uses a flexible, braided cable for smoother movements and lasting durability. The mouse also features a comfortable symmetrical design with large skates for enhanced gliding and smoother movements across surfaces.
Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX said
We consulted with professional gaming teams and gaming enthusiasts on the form, fit and features throughout the design process of the Pulsefire Surge. Our goal was to complement the HyperX suite of gaming peripherals with a high-quality mouse, offering a combination of performance and customization for professional and enthusiast gamers alike. The Pulsefire Surge meets these standards of excellence.
Tech-specifications
- MouseErgonomic: Symmetrical
- Sensor: Pixart PMW3389
- Resolution: Up to 16,000 DPI
- DPI Presets: 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
- Speed: 450ips
- Acceleration: 50G
- Buttons: 6
- Left / Right buttons switches: Omron
- Left / Right buttons durability: 50 million clicks
- Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)
- Light effects: Per LED RGB lighting1and 4 brightness levels
- Onboard memory: 3 profiles
- Connection type: USB 2.0
- Polling rate: 1000Hz
- USB data format: 16 bits/axis
- Dynamic coefficient of friction: 0.13µ2
- Static coefficient of friction: 0.20µ2
- Cable type: Braided
- Weight (without cable): 100g
- Weight (with cable): 130g