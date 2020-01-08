Just In
HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone Launched For Rs. 14,900 in India
HyperX -- the gaming accessories company has launched a professional-grade streaming microphone called the HyperX QuadCast. This microphone can be used to record and broadcast audio in high-definition. If you are a game streamer, then this mic might interest you.
Design And Features
The HyperX QuadCast comes in a red and black color finishes and has won the iF Design Award in 2019. It comes with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount with four polar pattern choices. It also has a built-in pop-filter and there is a capacitive touch-based mute button.
The red LED will be turned off if the mute switch is activated. As per the I/O, the microphone has a USB port that can be used to connect the microphone to a computer. The HyperX QuadCast is capable of recording sound in stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional modes.
It is also a multi-device chat program compatibility and is also certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. The microphone will be compatible with PC, PS4, and Mac.
Pricing And Availability
The HyperX QuadCast will be available via HyperX channel and online e-commerce websites from January 8.
HyperXQuadCast Specifications
• Microphone
- Power consumption: 5V 125mA
- Sample/bit rate: 48kHz/16-bit
- Element: Electret condenser microphone
- Condenser type: Three 14mm condensers
- Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional
- Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz
- Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
- Cable length: 3m
- Weight:
- ▪ Microphone: 254g
- ▪ Shock mount and stand: 364g
- ▪ Total with USB cable: 710g
• Headphone Output
- Impedance: 32 Ω
- Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz
- Maximum power output: 7mW
- THD: ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS)
- SNR: ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)
"Over the years, HyperX has become synonymous with gaming. Our continued efforts have created a range of high-performing peripherals for gamers. With the introduction of the HyperXQuadCast microphone, our team is showing its continued dedication to gamers, streamers and casters alike", said HyperX
