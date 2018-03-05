iB Cricket uses VR to bring the popular sport right into your living room

Cricket is undoubtedly the most loved sports in India. It is not a game but a religion, which is followed by everyone regardless of age, caste and occupation. We don't just watch Cricket; we live it and take it up on streets, playgrounds and even in our homes. However with our tight schedules and scarcity of playgrounds, Cricket as a game is now mostly limited to TV and video games. But mobile and TV video games cannot do justice to a game like Cricket.

iB Cricket , a revolutionary Virtual Reality Cricket Sport (vSport) might change the situation. Developed by ProYuga Advanced Technologies, the new form of sports is based on Virtual reality and takes full use of modern technology to bring back the game in action for cricket lovers. iB Cricket promises to bring the most immersive VR Cricket experience according to people who have experienced it across the world. iB Cricket aims to benefit over one lakh members by opening 25,000 franchises across India.

iB Cricket was launched in the presence of the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. He played the first ball of iB Cricket, which is going to be released worldwide in April 2018. iB Cricket is gearing up for its worldwide release in April 2018. "We plan to have a simultaneous launch of the product in 25 different countries. We are highly positive about its potential and are sure that it will be played and enjoyed by a large audience globally" Trivikram added.

The custom made electronic bat used in the game was unveiled in the presence of Union Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Electronics and IT minister of India who appreciated the team for their exemplary work. He signed and unveiled the custom made electronic bat used in the sport. He appreciated the team for their exemplary work and also called other ministers to experience the sport. It was all smiles when President of India plays the first ball of iB Cricket.

This unique format of cricket has gained everyone's attention at the UP Investors' Summit 2018. Prominent dignitaries such as Shri Arun Jaitley - Finance Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath - CM of Uttar Pradesh and others also witnessed iB Cricket.

The new form of cricket is developed by ProYuga, a team of IIT, IIM and ISB Graduates, who aims to make India a world leader in Advanced Technologies. The founder of Proyuga, Vasanth is an alumnus of IIIT Hyderabad and Trivikram, CEO of the company, is an alumnus of IIT Delhi. ProYuga is being supported end-to-end by iB Hubs, a PAN India Startup Hub which was launched in November 2016 by Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog.