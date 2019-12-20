Jiela Opens Its First G-Force Certified E-Sports Gaming Café In Bengaluru News oi-Vivek

E-sports is picking its pace, as a result, we now have more gaming cafes across the country, catering to the elite gaming community. Jiela -- a gaming cafe franchise, with over 700 E-sports cafés across the world has opened its first gaming center of India in Bengaluru.

The Jiela E-Sports Café is located in BTM Layout, Bengaluru with 1,400 square feet space which can accommodate up to 100 people. There are a total of 42 gaming PCs, all equipped with the latest CPUs and GPUs, hooked up to high-refresh-rate gaming monitors.

Unlike a typical gaming café, the brand is using a sofa-style chair, which is quite unusual. And, the company has also confirmed that the equipment deployed at the café is locally sourced to support the local economy.

Bengaluru has become a hub for gaming cafes and the latest entrant -- Jiela E-Sports Café is also one of the first gaming-cafes in the country with GeForce-certification. This means, all the PCs located at the café are being powered by an Nvidia GPU, an RTX GPU to be precise.

The brand that owns more than 700 gaming cafés across the globe with over 10 million active members, just in China is considering India as an important market. The company aims to offer Jiela franchise to 500 cafes with Master J deployment to over 2000 cafés in the next three years.

The franchise has over 20 years of experience in perfecting the gaming café concept with in-house management software and is betting big on Indian gaming enthusiasts.

"The gaming ecosystem is growing along with several parameters locally. What would further the cause for gaming and gamers is the opportunity to experience high-end gaming in spaces like the one provided by Jiela E-Sports. Our collaboration with them is a step towards creating an accessible world-class gaming ecosystem in India," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia, NVIDIA.

"India is the next big destination for gaming, and the potential it holds has attracted us to be a part and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the ecosystem. As an extension of our strategic partnership with NVIDIA in China, we are delighted to be associated with them for the launch of Jiela E-Sports Café in Bengaluru," said Wang Dazhu (David), founder, Jiela e-sports.

