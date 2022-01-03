Krafton Bringing New Map For PUBG: New State; New Features To Check Out News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG: New State players have something new to check out this year. Like always, Krafton would be releasing several new updates to enhance the gaming experience. The year 2022 would bring several such updates for PUBG: New State players, including a new map. In fact, the new map further promises several new experiences for gamers.

PUBG: New State Introduces New Map

PUBG: New State publisher Krafton has announced several new updates coming in 2022 as part of its New Year message to the gaming community. The message includes three images, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming map and updates this year. The official statement further says the new map will be arriving somewhere in the middle of 2022.

Looking at the images released on PUBG: New State statement, we can see several new features coming in. This includes hills, plains, a tower that looks centrally placed inside the city, modern buildings, and more. From the looks of it, the new map on the PUBG: New State seems like a mix-and-match of previous maps to give it continuity.

PUBG: New State Updates Coming In 2022

The new map aside, the PUBG: New State game has several other updates lined up for 2022. Krafton says two major updates will be rolling out in the first two months of 2022. These updates include security patches and other such updates on the game.

"We also want to make sure to provide all our global survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together," Krafton said.

What's more, Krafton is already celebrating the new year with several in-game tourneys. The PUBG: New State gamers now have a chance to get six chicken medals and three royale chest crate tickets. The coupon code "HAPPYNEWSTATE" will open up to more such rewards.

Looking back, PUBG: New State arrived in India and the rest of the world back in November 2021. The game has been an instant hit since then, especially in India. Currently, Krafton has two games in India, namely PUBG: New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Best Mobiles in India