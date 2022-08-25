Krafton Launching Moonbreaker Game For PC After BGMI Ban; Will Indians Get To Play It? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Krafton hasn't been sitting still after the BGMI ban in India. The game developer has unveiled a new game called Moonbreaker. The new game was unveiled at the Gamescom Opening Night. Krafton has only given us a glimpse of what the new game could offer, hinting at role-playing and sci-fi themes.

New Game Moonbreaker Unveiled

From the looks of it, Moonbreaker could be very different from PUBG and BGMI. The new game is developed by Unknown Worlds Studio, which is the same firm behind the survival game Subnautica. Moonbreaker is going to be RPG (Role Playing Game) with a sci-fi background.

Krafton has revealed that Moonbreaker is set in a different solar system called Reaches. Here, moons stick to the players' orbits because of a scarce resource called Cinder. The game will include teams with one captain and ten units consisting of Crew and Assists.

Once the teams are formed, Moonbreaker players will have to efficiently use the resources like Cinder, plan their roster, and also make the most of the map. Ultimately, gamers have to survive until the end to be declared the winner. Plus, offline challenges and Cargo Run mode are also available to tackle AI enemies.

Welcome to The Reaches! 🌙💥



Moonbreaker is releasing into Early Access on September 29th.



We’re excited to introduce our all-new, turn-based sci-fi strategy game! Don’t miss our trailer and learn more on our blog ▶️ https://t.co/oMJJZkZYfb#Moonbreaker #gamescom2022 pic.twitter.com/BMn6RCgWvj — Moonbreaker (@moonbreaker) August 23, 2022

As a typical role-playing game, Krafton's Moonbreaker will likely allow gamers to customize their roster banners, paint their miniature figures, and even access a store for professional digital painting.

Krafton's Moonbreaker Launch Details

From the looks of it, the new Moonbreaker is inspired by titles like Hearthstone, Dungeons and Dragons, and XCOM. Krafton also said gamers will be able to understand more about the game, the new solar system, and its maps via new audio dramas that will be unveiled just ahead of the Early Access launch.

The Krafton Moonbreaker game will open to Early Access on September 29. The new game will launch on PC with support for both Windows and Mac devices and will be available via Steam to download and play. Gamers can expect roughly 50 units available during the Early Access launch. More details are expected ahead of the launch next month.

