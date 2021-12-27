Lenovo Legion Y90 Launch Date Revealed; 144Hz AMOLED Display, Air Cooling System Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Gaming smartphones have been quite popular, especially with brands like Lenovo, Asus, iQOO, and so on. Upping the competition is Lenovo, who is all set to release a new gaming smartphone right on New Year's Day. The new Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone is set to debut with powerful features on January 1, 2022.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Launch Date Teased

Lenovo took to Weibo to share the details of the upcoming Legion smartphone. Going by the official posters, the new Lenovo Legion Y90 will launch on the first day of 2022, January 1. From the looks of it, the new gaming smartphone will initially release in China before being available for the global market.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Features: What To Expect?

The Weibo posts shared by the brand don't reveal much of the Lenovo Legion Y90's specs. Currently, we only know the display details of the gaming smartphone as shared by the company. Here, the upcoming Lenovo Legion phone is said to feature a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED display.

The screen is said to support a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone is said to support HDR content that would enhance the overall gaming experience on the phone.

Apart from this, the company shared a few other features of the upcoming smartphone. One such feature is the dual-engine air-cooling system on the Lenovo Legion Y90. The cooling technology aims to provide a sustained performance, even during long gaming sessions.

That said, Lenovo hasn't specified or provided more details of the new aid-cooling system on the upcoming Legion Y90. However, a leaked screenshot shared by an insider revealed a few of its details. Here, the screengrab shows the Lenovo Legion Y90 will continue playing games at 120fps and remain comparatively cool even after 20-30 minutes of gaming.

Lenovo Legion Y90 In India

So far, Lenovo Legion smartphones have hardly made it to the Indian market. Lenovo Legion laptops and other gaming equipment are easily available in the country. Yet, Legion smartphones haven't arrived in India. For all we know, the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 might not make it to the Indian market either. We'll know more in the coming days.

