Lenovo showcased its Legion gaming laptops and PC's at E3 2018

Every year E3 comes with lots of excitement for gamers, it's like a holiday for them but sometimes PC fans get a little less because most of the show is devoted to gaming consoles. So to balance this out Lenovo has showcased its revamped line of Legion gaming Pcs, both laptops and desktop with updated components and all-news reworked designs.

The time the company is going for something which looks more mature than the last year's systems. This time Lenovo has ditched the red-and-black color scheme and introduced more stealthy black and grey two-toned design. Lenovo has upgraded the components with a range of 8th-gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia 10-series GPUs.

The company has showcased three new laptops, out of which two comes with the 15-inch display Y7000 and Y530. Both the laptop are coming with the price tag of starting at $930 and $960 respectively. The Y7000 and a Y530 comes with Core i5 CPUs and Nvidia 1050 GPUs. On the other hand, the Y530 will also be a Best Buy exclusive.

The third model is the high-end Y730 which is a bit expensive and will be available in both 15-inch and 15-inch variant. The Y730 comes with a price tag of $1,180 and $1,250 respectively. But unfortunately, despite of it high price the Y730 misses out the 1050Ti GPU, and sports a GTX 1060.

Lenovo has made some interesting changes with the cases for its Legion laptops, as the company has moved the majority of the port to the back of the machine. It's a step to keeps teh wire clutter to a minimum, this move has also made the side of the case more sharp and clean.

The company has also worked smartly on the Legion laptops by including new lights on the lid and inside the vents, which are only available in white on the Y7000 and Y530, or full RGB on the Y730.

Lenovo has also made arrangements for gamers who love more horsepower. The company has also introduced two new desktops a smaller system Legion Cube and a larger one Legion Tower. Both the desktops will be available in two configs, a cheaper model with single-color lighting pricing at $830, and a slightly more powerful model with better base components and RGB case lighting for $930.

Interestingly both the desktop also include built-in wireless receivers for Xbox One wireless controllers, which make it more easier to switch between game pad and keyboard or a mouse.

