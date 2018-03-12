List of games to be available at Xbox One

Beast Quest

Beast Quest game features include:

1. An epic journey through the huge open world of Avantia!

• Epic battles against the mighty Beasts!

• Collect lost treasures and powerful artifacts!

• Level-up and upgrade your equipment!

• Master an action-packed combat combo system!

• Hundreds of challenges, Beast Quest

secrets and in-game achievements!

Pure Farming

It allows a user to use the latest technology and state-of-the-art licensed machines to manage all aspects of modern farming. Travel between Europe, Asia, and both Americas to plant region-specific crops such as hemp, coffee beans, and olives.

Devil May Cry HD collection

This game is a compilation of Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening (Special Edition). It was officially announced by Capcom in October 2011 and the released on April 4, 2012. As a seventh-gen game, the HD Collection includes gamer awards such as achievements or trophies for completing tasks throughout each game. However, both the awards and the save function are disabled on the Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition port so long as Cheat Mode is active. New concept arts were also made available to be unlocked, as well as a jukebox mode to allow the player to listen to select tracks from all three games.

The Council-Episode 1- The mad ones

The game is developed by Big Bad wolf and is an action adventure genre game.The Council is a unique episodic game. Delivering a fresh take on the narrative adventure, your choices and character growth truly matter.

The Raven Remastered

King Art Games' The Raven-Legacy of a Master Thief is an episodic point-and-click adventure game. Q Nordic has revealed the whodunit detective 'em up is in-line for a 2018 reimagining. Named The Raven Remastered, it's due in a couple of months' time.

With that, expect fully-remastered animations, lighting and hair effects-"in full HD resolution"-and subtitles in French, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, German, Russian, Polish and Italian

Q.U.B.E.2

This game is the sequel to the hit first-person puzzle game Q.U.B.E. You are Amelia Cross, a stranded archaeologist who has awoken among the ruins of an ancient alien landscape. With the distant help of another survivor, you must manipulate the structure of this mysterious world and find a way back home.

The Long Reach

The Long Reach is an adventure game. Closer inspection also reveals it's a thrilling horror story, flavoured with sci-fi ideology, psychological context and a skeptical view on the human psyche.

Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars is a simulation based video game being developed by Haemimont Games and published by Paradox Interactive. It is set for release on Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 15, 2018.[1] [2] The player serves as an overseer who must colonize Mars and ensure the survival of the colonists

Burnout Paradise Remastered

EA announced in February 2018 that a remastered version of Burnout Paradise will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles on 16 March 2018; a version for Windows will arrive later via its Origin platform. The remaster contains all the previously released downloadable content, except for the Time Savers Pack (a DLC pack that unlocks all vehicles in the game without the need to progress through single-player), and support for higher-resolution monitors (up to 4k resolutions) with 60 frames per second support.