ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

'Little Singham' mobile game launched; garners over 3 mn downloads

The Mobile Game 'Little Singham' is inspired by the Little Singham TV Series on Discovery Kids produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures & Reliance Animation.

By:

Related Articles

    Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainments gaming destination Zapak has launched a "Little Singham" mobile game.

    'Little Singham' mobile game launched; garners over 3 mn downloads

    The game is free to play on the Google Play Store.

    The Mobile Game 'Little Singham' is inspired by the Little Singham TV Series on Discovery Kids produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures & Reliance Animation.

    Little Singham is a 'runner' game based on the protagonist's quest to stop the 'Shaitan Shambala' from escaping.

    Played on the streets of Mirchi Nagar it challenges the players to jump, slide, tackle and grab to get over obstacles during its endless missions. There are also rockets on your way which help you collect easy coins. Players can use coins to upgrade power-ups and run longer and score higher. The goal is to score the highest and see that no one gets ahead.

    Amit Khanduja, of Zapak Games, said, "The Little Singham Mobile Game is an extension to the fun and frolics of the success the series has delivered. We are very excited about the results and the achievements of the game so far."

    Furthermore, players can participate in daily challenges and earn extra rewards with multiple missions to increase their XP multiplier. Collect Singham Tokens on the run and use them to revive when needed.

    "Little Singham is creating history across dimensions; it has emerged as one of the top Indian IPs in the kid's genre on TV in a very short span of time and has replicated this success hitting the top of the charts in gaming. We are delighted with the response, and will explore more innovative ways of engaging our audiences with the IP they love," said, Uttam Pal Singh, Business Head - Discovery Kids.

    Players can also connect and play with their Facebook friends and challenge them to beat your high score. The game is also optimized for tablet devices.

    Read More About: reliance game news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue