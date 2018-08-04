'Little Singham' mobile game launched; garners over 3 mn downloads

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainments gaming destination Zapak has launched a "Little Singham" mobile game.

The game is free to play on the Google Play Store.

The Mobile Game 'Little Singham' is inspired by the Little Singham TV Series on Discovery Kids produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures & Reliance Animation.

Little Singham is a 'runner' game based on the protagonist's quest to stop the 'Shaitan Shambala' from escaping.

Played on the streets of Mirchi Nagar it challenges the players to jump, slide, tackle and grab to get over obstacles during its endless missions. There are also rockets on your way which help you collect easy coins. Players can use coins to upgrade power-ups and run longer and score higher. The goal is to score the highest and see that no one gets ahead.

Amit Khanduja, of Zapak Games, said, "The Little Singham Mobile Game is an extension to the fun and frolics of the success the series has delivered. We are very excited about the results and the achievements of the game so far."

Furthermore, players can participate in daily challenges and earn extra rewards with multiple missions to increase their XP multiplier. Collect Singham Tokens on the run and use them to revive when needed.

"Little Singham is creating history across dimensions; it has emerged as one of the top Indian IPs in the kid's genre on TV in a very short span of time and has replicated this success hitting the top of the charts in gaming. We are delighted with the response, and will explore more innovative ways of engaging our audiences with the IP they love," said, Uttam Pal Singh, Business Head - Discovery Kids.

Players can also connect and play with their Facebook friends and challenge them to beat your high score. The game is also optimized for tablet devices.