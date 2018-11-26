ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Logitech G502 HERO officially launched in India for Rs 6,495 with a 16K sensor

Logitech G502 HERO will be available exclusively on Amazon

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Logitech has launched a new gaming-mouse under the Logitech G series. The Logitech G502 HERO is a premium gaming mouse, which is designed and developed with inputs from the e-sports community.

    Logitech G502 HERO officially launched in India for Rs 6,495

     

    The Logitech G502 HERO is based on the Logitech's iconic G502, which was originally launched in 2016, and is one of the best selling gaming mice across the world. The G502 HERO has a similar form factor as of the non-HERO moniker, and the only difference on the latter is the brand new HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor.

    Logitech G502 HERO pricing and availability

    The Logitech G502 HERO will be available for pre-order from the 27th of November via Amazon.in for a retail price of Rs 6495. The mouse comes with two years of limited hardware warranty.

    Logitech G502 HERO features and specifications

    The Logitech G502 HERO is a wired gaming mouse with Logitech's LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, which can reproduce up to 16 million colors. The mouse also comes with 11 programmable buttons, which can be assigned to do different tasks, which will improve the overall performance of the mice.

    The Logitech G502 HERO comes with the iconic design, which is engineered to improve the overall gaming experience. The durable and comfortable design comes with a rubber side grips with a next-generation braided cable to enhance the shelf-life of the mice.

    The G502 HERO is a lightweight mouse with an overall weight of 121 grams. What differentiates the G502 HERO from the competition is the fact that the mice offer an option to increase or decrease the weight of the mice (using the center of balance) by placing a number of small weights. The retail package comes with five weights of 3.6 grams to make a front-heavy or a back-heavy mouse.

    Logitech G502 HERO officially launched in India for Rs 6,495

     

    SumantaDatta, Managing Director and Cluster Head South West Asia and Indonesia, Logitech said

    The original G502 is a fan favorite, but we've developed some incredible sensor technology since it first launched. Adding HERO 16K to G502 makes it even more awesome, and we think people are going to love it.

    Tracking

    • Sensor: HERO 16K
    • Resolution: 100-16,000 DPI
    • Max. acceleration:> 40G
    • Max. speed:> 400 IPS

    Responsiveness

    • USB data format: 16 bits/axis
    • USB report rate: 1000Hz (1ms)
    • Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

    Durability

    • Main Button: 50-million clicks with precision mechanical button tensioning
    • Feet: >250-km range
    • Cord: 2.1m, braided

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue