Logitech G502 HERO officially launched in India for Rs 6,495 with a 16K sensor

Logitech has launched a new gaming-mouse under the Logitech G series. The Logitech G502 HERO is a premium gaming mouse, which is designed and developed with inputs from the e-sports community.

The Logitech G502 HERO is based on the Logitech's iconic G502, which was originally launched in 2016, and is one of the best selling gaming mice across the world. The G502 HERO has a similar form factor as of the non-HERO moniker, and the only difference on the latter is the brand new HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor.

Logitech G502 HERO pricing and availability

The Logitech G502 HERO will be available for pre-order from the 27th of November via Amazon.in for a retail price of Rs 6495. The mouse comes with two years of limited hardware warranty.

Logitech G502 HERO features and specifications

The Logitech G502 HERO is a wired gaming mouse with Logitech's LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, which can reproduce up to 16 million colors. The mouse also comes with 11 programmable buttons, which can be assigned to do different tasks, which will improve the overall performance of the mice.

The Logitech G502 HERO comes with the iconic design, which is engineered to improve the overall gaming experience. The durable and comfortable design comes with a rubber side grips with a next-generation braided cable to enhance the shelf-life of the mice.

The G502 HERO is a lightweight mouse with an overall weight of 121 grams. What differentiates the G502 HERO from the competition is the fact that the mice offer an option to increase or decrease the weight of the mice (using the center of balance) by placing a number of small weights. The retail package comes with five weights of 3.6 grams to make a front-heavy or a back-heavy mouse.

SumantaDatta, Managing Director and Cluster Head South West Asia and Indonesia, Logitech said

The original G502 is a fan favorite, but we've developed some incredible sensor technology since it first launched. Adding HERO 16K to G502 makes it even more awesome, and we think people are going to love it.

Tracking

Sensor: HERO 16K

Resolution: 100-16,000 DPI

Max. acceleration:> 40G

Max. speed:> 400 IPS

Responsiveness

USB data format: 16 bits/axis

USB report rate: 1000Hz (1ms)

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

Durability

Main Button: 50-million clicks with precision mechanical button tensioning

Feet: >250-km range

Cord: 2.1m, braided