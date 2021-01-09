Ludo King Introduces Quick Ludo, Five To Six Player Modes News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Ludo King is a popular mobile game that can be played with friends online. The game has witnessed immense popularity in the last few months due to the Coronavirus lockdown. It is available for Android, iOS, and desktop as well. The game is now getting two new features the Quick Ludo and Five to Six Player Ludo. Apart from these two features, the game now allows you to voice chat with your friends while playing the game.

Further, Vikash Jaiswal (creator of Ludo King) said, "We are thrilled and excited to launch Quick Ludo and 5 & 6 six-player mode on Ludo King. With these features, our players will have a thrilling gaming experience. The 6-player mode will help bond with family, friends, and their extended family group. In 2021, our aim is to widen our user base globally with our new in-app features and gameplay,"

Quick Ludo Feature

The new feature will now let you play the game for a shorter period. Usually, it takes 15 to 20 minutes to finish a regular game where you can now finish the game in just 5 minutes.

Five To Six Player Modes

On the other hand, the five to six-player mode, allows six players to play together at once. Previously, the six-player mode was only available offline, but now six players can play it online. Even in this mode, you can talk to your friends during the game.

Gametion Technologies (developer of the 'Ludo King') has announced via a press release. Further, the company claims that in the last nine months Ludo King's Daily Active Users (DAUs) surpassed from 15 million to 32 million and Monthly Average Users (MAUs) 110 million to 142 million.

The Ludo King is the first Indian gaming app that has crossed the 500 million downloads worldwide and also ranked as the most downloaded gaming app on App Store India in 2020.

