Mahindra tractor spotted in PUBG, and Twitter goes in a frenzy

Player Unknown's Battleground or PUBG has been one of the most played games in the recent times. With over 10 million daily active users, the game has been the top-billed titles across platforms. It also has a huge user base in the sub-continent, especially India.

@anandmahindra Look what I just found, even the game PUBG (I am sure you wouldn't know coz of your work schedule and time deficit), our very own Mahindra 265 DI (they did try to blur it though). My father still is proud owner of own. pic.twitter.com/e3nFm8Rb2n — Pranjal (@pranjal5674) August 4, 2018

Well, now the popularity might be skyrocketed among the Indian users, a few players have spotted a Mahindra tractor within the game. Many users took to Twitter to post images of the Mahindra tractor they found while playing in what seems like a farm in the game.

Hey Mr. @anandmahindra , have u heard about the sensational game @PUBG

I felt really proud when I saw Indian tractor Mahindra 265 DI in it. pic.twitter.com/12REbppjv7 — Ashish Garg 🇮🇳 (@itsashishgarg) July 11, 2018

The tractor was first brought into light by the YouTuber Chocotaco, and since then a lot of other players have spotted the alleged Mahindra tractor. It might not be something that would impress many, but it could be good for Mahindra's publicity, considering the game is popular worldwide. The downside is that the tractor is only a part of the surroundings, but isn't drivable.

To people who aren't aware of the game, or have been living under a rock recently, PUBG is an open world game wherein the player arrives at unknown locations to fight other players online.

Besides, Fortnite is another game that has also garnered a huge user base and is somewhat similar to PUBG. To get ahead of PUBG, Epic Games is reportedly developing a "robust competition system" for Fortnite that will have players square off against each other within the same match, and "be recognized for their accomplishments."

It isn't clear how the system would work, but it would land sometime in September or later. The company has already incorporated some esports-like feature, such as live spectator cameras, and also planning "extensive improvements" to the feature in the coming days.

Epic Games has also promised the ability to completely customize the gamepad controls, and will soon match up players based on the input method, not the platform. The company is also expected to bring more advanced two-factor authentication than the existing email method. The players on PS4 Pro will also get greater support than the 1080p resolution in the 'near future.'