Maneater Is Free On Epic Games Store: Steps To Download Maneater For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Who doesn't enjoy free games? One such game that's available free to download is Maneater. That's right. Gamers can download Maneater for free on the Epic Games Store. The best part is that once you download Maneater for free this week, you can own it permanently.

Maneater For Free On Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store is often compared to other gaming platforms like Steam. However, the Epic Games Store stands out because it often offers popular games for free. One such free game available now is Maneater. The popular Maneater is free to download for one week starting today, June 6.

Maneater is a popular open-world survival game, which includes a lot of sea creatures including sharks. One can even compare it with other battle royale or episode games like GTA as the aim is the same. The catch here is that you're the shark and a man-eating one at that!

Maneater offers many collectibles like loots. The game revolves around an open world in the sea where gamers have to survive by eating humans and smaller fish. At the same time, they would have missions and loots to complete!

How To Download Maneater For Free?

The steps to download Maneater are simple and easy. Here's how to go about it:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Epic Games Store on your PC or laptop browser. You can also get it via this link

Step 2: Once you open the page, search for Free Games, which is generally available on the homepage

Step 3: The first thing you can see now is Maneater. If you still couldn't find it. Simply scroll down to find the list of free games on the Epic Games Store

Step 4: Click on the title, which opens to a disclaimer and warning. You'll find the 'Get' button on the right side, which will download the game to your system

To note, Maneater on the Epic Games Store is priced at Rs. 1,117. But if you download it for this week, you can have the game for free. If you're a gamer, Maneater would be a good addition to your library, if you don't already have it. It's also a visual treat with its enhanced graphics and unique gameplay.

Best Mobiles in India