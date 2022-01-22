MaskGun Crosses 60 Million Downloads, Introduces 1v1 Mode, Skins In Third Anniversary Update; News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battle royale games are surely popular across the world. At the same time, other genres like shooting and casual games are also immensely popular. In the latest news, the MaskGun shooter game has crossed 60 million players. This made-in-India game has been sweeping headlines as it gears up for its third anniversary.

MaskGun Crosses 60 Million Players

Crossing the million-player threshold is an achievement in itself, especially in today's cut-throat competition. Here we have the Indian-made MaskGun game that has crossed 60 million player downloads. Developed by SuperGaming, MaskGun has come a long way in just three years. For the same, gamers can expect the third-anniversary update pretty soon.

MaskGun Third Anniversary Update

Looking back, MaskGun was announced three years ago in January. This also means gamers can access the third-anniversary update right away. And like all updates, one can expect several upgrades and enhancements to make the shooting game even more interesting.

"The MaskGun anniversary update is our biggest one yet. 1v1 in particular has been the most requested feature from the community. It aims to be a test of true skill to show off the best talent from MaskGun's 60 million plus players as there won't be a team to make up for your lapses or carry you in a match," said Roby John, CEO and co-founder of MaskGun.

MaskGun New Features: What To Expect?

As part of the third-anniversary update on MaskGun, one can experience new skins and revamped user interface. Speaking of new skins, MaskGun has introduced new female agents and dragonborne weapon skins. More importantly, it brings in the one-on-one mode that gamers have been requesting for a while now.

The 1v1 gaming mode pitches one player against another, just as the name says. This mode drives to see who wins, allowing gamers to select from three weapon types. They can choose from an assault rifle, shotgun, and sniper rifle. Plus, your consistent wins push you higher up on the MaskGun leaderboard.

This will also allow you to earn more MaskGun rewards and upgrades. The update is currently available on both Google Play and the App Store. The 1v1 mode can be accessed from MaskGame > Rumble section > 1v1 Mode.

