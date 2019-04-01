ENGLISH

    Meet Project R.O.N: AI-powered holographic gaming assistant from Nvidia

    Project R.O.N will be available from this Summer

    By
    |

    Nvidia has joined the Ai virtual assistant bandwagon, by launching the Project R.O.N, the first and one of a kind Ai virtual assistant made for gamers and gaming enthusiasts.

    Meet Project R.O.N: AI-powered holographic gaming assistant by Nvidia

     

    What is Project R.O.N?

    Just like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Nvidia's Project R.O.N is a virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence. Unlike every other virtual assistant, the R.O.N is a holographic assistant, which means, the Project R.O.N is straight out from the sci-fi movies.

    Though the Project R.O.N is a standalone device, it requires Nvidia RTX GPU to get most out of it. It connects to the GPU to harness the power from the latest Nvidia GPUs to offer unparallel Ai assistant experience. To use Project R.O.N one should have the RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080, or the RTX 2080 Ti from Nvidia.

    Project R.O.N features

    Project R.O.N is the most futuristic Ai, powered by Nivida RTX GPUs to offer tailor-made (personalized) gaming experience. R.O.N can coach you through the game, create and project 3D AR displays of maps, levels, and data to help you consistently dominate in battle.

    Price and availability

    Nvidia is still finalizing the launch date and the price for the Project R.O.N Ai holographic assistant. Nvidia has officially confirmed that the Project R.O.N will be available in North America and EMEA by this summer. As of now, there is no information on the launch or the price of Project R.O.N in India.

     

    FYI: This is just an April Fool's prank from Nvidia

    Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
