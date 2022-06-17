Meizu’s Windows-Based Handheld Console Goes Official, Check Out Specs & Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu exited the Indian market in December 2018 and has no plans to return to the competitive space. However, this new product from the ambitious Chinese company seems like a good fit for the country's growing gaming community. The PANDAER x AYANEO is a Windows-powered handheld gaming console with an OLED display and a big battery cell to support long gaming hours.

Launched in the homegrown market of China under Meizu's new PANDAER brand, the 5.5-inch handheld gaming console has been developed in close collaboration with Chinese gaming console manufacturer AYANEO. The handheld gaming console costs 3,999 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs. 46,000 in the Indian currency. For context, a Nintendo Switch OLED can be purchased in India for less than Rs. 35,000.

Coming back to Meizu's handheld console, it is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5560U processor, which uses Zen 3 CPUs and a Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU. The hardware has six compute units clocked at 1,600 MHz. You get ample 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM running at 4,266 MHz and 512 GB SSD, which should be more than enough to store multiple games on the go.

The graphics are pushed on a 5.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display. The handheld gaming console weighs 410g and measures 224 x 89.5 x 28 mm in dimensions. The embossed game-centric graphics make it look very artistic.

Other important specifications include a beefier 7,350 mAh battery cell, Bluetooth 5.2 and-Wi Fi 6 connectivity and a big cooling module at the bottom panel to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions. The handheld gaming console runs on Windows OS and should support a variety of games customized for handheld mode.

While we don't expect Meizu to unveil the handheld game console in India, one always has the option to import the unit from China. Would you like Meizu to officially unveil PANDAER x AYANEO in India? Let us know in the comments.

