ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Microsoft might soon bring modular controllers for phones and tablets

The company aims to offer Xbox-like experience on mobile devices

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    While some of the latest gaming smartphones have hardware controls on board or as accessories - most of them make do with touch and motion. Those are fine for casual gaming, but Microsoft seems to cater to serious gamers with new Xbox-like controllers. 

    Microsoft might soon bring modular controllers for phones and tablets

    As of now, this is just a research project but the vision is to offer Switch-like flexibility to the users. The new controllers will have analog sticks plus a D-pad or a handful of buttons on each side. They are small in size and attach to the side of the phone or tablet.

    For improved ergonomics, the slide-in grips can be used. Also, the controller halves can be joined together for a more traditional experience. Using just one half could replace dedicated VR motion controllers.

    Previously, Microsoft announced the Xbox Adaptive Controller for the differently abled. The device was leaked earlier this week. The controller has two big programmable buttons and 19 jacks. The jacks can be connected to a range of joysticks, switches, buttons made it easier for a wider range of users to play games.

    "I can customize how I interface with the Xbox Adaptive Controller to whatever I want," says Solomon Romney, a Microsoft Store employee who is differently abled. "If I want to play a game entirely with my feet, I can. I can make the controls fit my body, my desires, and I can change them anytime I want. You plug in whatever you want and go. It takes virtually no time to set it up and use it. It could not be simpler."

    The focus here is on the connectivity and customisability, with the users allowed to build a setup that works according to their capabilities. However, It won't be an all-in-one solution for many games. But through Xbox's system-level button revamping the possibilities could be endless. The new controller is priced at $99.99 and will go on sale later this year.

    Read More About: microsoft xbox gaming smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue