    Microsoft Partners With Reliance Jio To Bring Project xCloud in India

    Microsoft has decided to bring its Project xCloud to India and the company has confirmed its partnership with Reliance Jio to do this joint operation. According to the announcement, the company will soon launch the game streaming service in the country. At Future Decore event, Reliance indicated its partnership with Microsoft and now the company has officially announced the collaboration.

    We can expect some more information on the Indian pricing of Project xCloud shortly. Currently, the service is only available in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and South Korea.

    "Yes, we confirmed the news of our intent to bring Project xCloud to Indian gamers with Reliance Jio as part of our Future Decoded event in Mumbai in late February," a Microsoft spokesperson told Japanese gaming website The Mako Reactor.

    "We are excited to bring the Project xCloud preview to India later this year and learn from the great Indian gaming community. We are exploring our options with Jio but have nothing further to share at this time," Microsoft told Gadgets 360.

    According to the report, Project xCloud was first introduced in India at the future Decoded event which was held at the end of February in Mumbai. At the event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Reliance Jio chairman, managing director Mukesh Ambani was also there where they spoke briefly about the gaming culture in India and how the gaming industry is growing in the country.

    After the event, there was complete silence on this topic, and now Microsoft has finally acknowledged the matter and said: "more news soon". This shows a positive sign of Project xCloud launching soon in the country.

    To recall, Project xCloud is an online game streaming service which is created to make games more accessible. You can say that this is much like Google Stadia, this service will allow you to stream games from any device without even installing the game.

     
    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 15:29 [IST]
