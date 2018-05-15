Microsoft's newly designed Xbox controller leaked online

From last few years, the design and aesthetics of a gaming controller have not been changed a lot. Though there were some minor changes to offer better in-hand feel and gaming experience, they all have been looking the same. It looks like, Microsoft, one of the leading gaming console makers is working on a next-generation gaming console, which has a complete redesign with a newer form factor. As of now, there is no information regarding the expected price of this controller.

According to a tweet from a tipster, Microsoft is expected to launch this new gaming controller in E3 2018 along with the next generation Xbox gaming console. The design of this new controller is inspired by a smartphone form factor.

Design

The design of the upcoming Xbox controller looks new and refreshing with a different set of button placements. Similarly, the controller has two circular buttons which are similar to the touchpad found on the present generation touchpad, which is expected to replace the joysticks found on the standard gaming controllers. According to leak, these touchpad buttons will be programmable to assign different tasks for depending on the requirement. The controller also has 3 LED lights, which can be assigned to different tasks via software. Microsoft might also have included a 3.5 mm headphone jack with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. Considering the design, the controller is likely to support Bluetooth for connectivity.

Considering the design and features, Microsoft is less likely to replace a standard Xbox controller, instead, this one will be offered separately and interested users have to buy it separately by paying additional amount. Overall the design and aesthetics look intriguing. Can this controller be able to offer the level of comfort that a standard gaming controller offers on continues usage? Time has to answer this question.

