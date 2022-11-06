Xbox Series X Price In India Might Go Up; Will PlayStation Follow Suit? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft Xbox Series X's price in India could be hiked soon. While Microsoft hasn't officially confirmed it, a reliable tipster claims new Xbox devices will be quite expensive in the country. The tipster claims Xbox Series X will cost ₹55,990 after the hike. Rumors also suggest Sony might spike the price of the PlayStation 5.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we're hearing of the price hike of the Microsoft Xbox Series X. But currently, the Xbox website still has the original price tag of ₹49,999 in India. The tipster further says that Xbox accessories like Xbox Series X wireless controllers and Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers will also be expensive.

Microsoft Xbox Series X Price Hike Leaked

If the report holds true, the new Xbox Series X gaming units in India will cost ₹ 55,990 from ₹49,999. Accessories like Xbox Series X wireless controller (Robot White) could get ₹300 price bump, bringing up the price to ₹5,990.

Xbox Series X price hike for India confirmed. Rs. 55,990 now. With effect from this month. #XboxIndia #XboxSeriesX — 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) November 3, 2022

The Xbox Series X wireless controller with USB-C (black variant) could go up to ₹5,990 instead of ₹5,390. The tipster also claims the Xbox wireless controller Shock Blue and Electric Volt color models could cost ₹6,490 instead of ₹5,890 currently priced.

The Xbox Mineral Camo edition wireless controller could also get a price hike, costing buyers ₹6,990 after the spike. The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller could cost ₹17,990 instead of its current price of ₹15,990.

Will Sony Also Spike PlayStation Price?

This isn't the first time that Microsoft has spiked the price of Xbox units, and it looks like this won't be the last. Rival Sony has also been increasing the price of PlayStation 5 in several markets. Rumors suggest Sony might jump the price of its gaming devices in India in the coming months.

Presently, the Sony PS5 digital edition is priced at ₹44,990 and the disc edition is priced at ₹ 54,990 at Sony Centers in India. Other retailers like Flipkart and Croma are offering the devices at a lesser price. The Sony PS5 digital and disc editions are available at ₹39,999 and ₹49,999, respectively.

Presently, neither Sony nor Microsoft have officially confirmed the jump in prices. It's best to await official confirmation and take it with a grain of salt.

In related news, Microsoft is working on Xbox Gaming App Store

Best Mobiles in India