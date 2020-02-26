Microsoft Xbox Series X Details Revealed Officially: 4X Faster Than Xbox One News oi-Karan Sharma

Xbox Series X is all set to launch sometime soon and there are already a lot of leaks on the web which have confirmed some of the specifications of the next-gen console. Leaks suggest that the console will be equipped with a powerful processor. Now, the company has revealed some information about the CPU and GPU of the console. The company confirmed that the Xbox Series X is the most powerful console among the other.

Microsoft stated that the upcoming console comes equipped with AMD's latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The processor is said to be capable of delivering four time better processing power than the Xbox One. According to the official blog post, the Xbox Series X is capable of delivering "12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance - twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One."

The company has claimed that the console is developed with more stable frame rates and graphics are way better than any other Xbox consoles so far. This time the company has focused more on specific objects in the frame instead of pixels in the entire frame.

Microsoft has also included the DirectX Raytracing technology which will deliver better lighting and reflection in the gameplay. "This means true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real-time as you explore the game world."

The upcoming Xbox Series X will ship with SSDs which is said to improve every aspect of gaming. The inclusion of SSD will reduce the waiting time and load the game faster. Quick Resume is another feature which the company has mentioned on the blog post. According to the announcement, this feature will allow you to resume the gameplay in multiple games instantly. You can return into the game from where you left it.

The company has also claimed that the developers have also reduced the latency of the controller with the help of Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) feature. This will help the controller to sync with console immediately and deliver precise response.

The company has also announced in terms of compatibility, according to the report, the Xbox Series X will be capable of playing titles which were launched on Xbox or the Xbox 360. In simple words, the next-gen console will ship with backwards compatibility.

