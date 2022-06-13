ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Minecraft Legends Action-Strategy Game Teased; Coming To Xbox In 2023

    By
    |

    Minecraft is a popular game played by thousands, if not millions of people worldwide. Gamers have some exciting news as a new action-strategy game is coming soon. The new Minecraft Legends world premier was showcased at the Xbox Summer Games Fest and is tipped to debut in 2023.

     
    Minecraft Legends Action-Strategy Game Teased

    Xbox Games Studio has several new games launches lined up. One such new game is Minecraft Legends, which was showcased at the Xbox Summer Games Fest. The new Minecraft Legends was built in a partnership with Blackbird Interactive. The game has several new features incoming for the popular action-strategy game.

    Minecraft Legends Teased

    The short video showcased at the Fest revealed an online campaign and a competitive multiplayer mode. The popular game will now have additional gameplays in Minecraft Legends. For one, gamers will have to protect the Overworld in the Minecraft Legends.

    The Minecraft Legends Overworld will have a rich nature and resources, which becomes an attraction for the invading army of piglins. This is also where the strategy part of the game will come into the picture. Gamers will have to forge alliances and team up with mobs to lead an army against the pigs.

    A report from Engadget quotes Dennis Ries, Minecraft Legend's executive producer. Ries said, "the game will have a very exciting campaign that will introduce many surprises for both new and seasoned Minecraft player alike."

    Presently, not much is known about the upcoming Minecraft Legends. There is a dedicated Twitter account for the same, which gives you regular updates, and gamers can follow the same. The teaser trailer showcased at the Xbox Summer Games Fest also doesn't reveal much.

    The teaser video highlights the same characters, familiar build, and the possible gameplay of the upcoming Minecraft Legends. "This is the legend of the united Overworld," the teaser states, giving us a brief glimpse of the upcoming gameplay.

     

    Minecraft Legends Launching In 2023

    On the other hand, the new Minecraft Legends is expected to launch in 2023, which also suggests the beta version might release soon. We can also expect leaks and other speculations ahead of the launch. Ries also stated that the studio will announce more information about them later this year.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: minecraft gaming games xbox news
    Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X