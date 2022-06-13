Just In
Minecraft Legends Action-Strategy Game Teased; Coming To Xbox In 2023
Minecraft is a popular game played by thousands, if not millions of people worldwide. Gamers have some exciting news as a new action-strategy game is coming soon. The new Minecraft Legends world premier was showcased at the Xbox Summer Games Fest and is tipped to debut in 2023.
Xbox Games Studio has several new games launches lined up. One such new game is Minecraft Legends, which was showcased at the Xbox Summer Games Fest. The new Minecraft Legends was built in a partnership with Blackbird Interactive. The game has several new features incoming for the popular action-strategy game.
Minecraft Legends Teased
The short video showcased at the Fest revealed an online campaign and a competitive multiplayer mode. The popular game will now have additional gameplays in Minecraft Legends. For one, gamers will have to protect the Overworld in the Minecraft Legends.
The Minecraft Legends Overworld will have a rich nature and resources, which becomes an attraction for the invading army of piglins. This is also where the strategy part of the game will come into the picture. Gamers will have to forge alliances and team up with mobs to lead an army against the pigs.
A report from Engadget quotes Dennis Ries, Minecraft Legend's executive producer. Ries said, "the game will have a very exciting campaign that will introduce many surprises for both new and seasoned Minecraft player alike."
Presently, not much is known about the upcoming Minecraft Legends. There is a dedicated Twitter account for the same, which gives you regular updates, and gamers can follow the same. The teaser trailer showcased at the Xbox Summer Games Fest also doesn't reveal much.
The teaser video highlights the same characters, familiar build, and the possible gameplay of the upcoming Minecraft Legends. "This is the legend of the united Overworld," the teaser states, giving us a brief glimpse of the upcoming gameplay.
Minecraft Legends Launching In 2023
On the other hand, the new Minecraft Legends is expected to launch in 2023, which also suggests the beta version might release soon. We can also expect leaks and other speculations ahead of the launch. Ries also stated that the studio will announce more information about them later this year.
