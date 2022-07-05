Just In
- 44 min ago Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale: Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, And More
- 1 hr ago Hangouts On Android, iOS Stops Working: How To Save Chats
- 1 hr ago NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Could Double Your Electricity Bill
- 2 hrs ago Redmi K50i India Launch Could Be Imminent: What To Expect?
Don't Miss
- News CBSE 10th result 2022 delayed: New dates do the rounds
- Finance Two Small-Cap Multibagger Stocks Will Go Ex-Bonus Next Week
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 To Return Soon - Three Regular Variants Axed
- Sports Rumour Has It: Cristiano Ronaldo willing to take pay cut to secure Manchester United exit
- Movies Bengali Film Director Padma Shri Tarun Majumdar Passes Away At 91
- Education NATA Admit Card 2022 Released For Phase 2 Exam At nata.in, Here’s How To Download Hall Ticket
- Lifestyle Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal
- Travel Most Unique And Unusual Temples Of India
Mini Crossword Answers For June 5: All Mini Answers For Across And Down
Mini crossword puzzle for June 5 is available now and is rather a tricky one. If you've played the Mini before, this one might come off as both tricky and easy. For the same, we have provided the answers for Mini across and down, making it easy for you. Here's all you need to know about the Mini puzzle for June 5.
Mini Crossword Explained
If you're new to the gaming spectrum, the Mini crossword game is one of the popular puzzles from the New York Times. The game is updated every day, giving gamers a chance to look forward to something new. For those unfamiliar with crosswords, it's a casual game with rows and columns. Every row or Across will have a set of clues where gamers have to guess the right word. This word should sync with the column or Down words.
Together, this makes the crossword game. In fact, the NYT crossword is quite famous but it isn't free to play. On the other hand, Mini is available to play for free and you can even play it without creating an account. Like any other crossword game, gamers will find a box with rows and columns where letters would criss-cross to form the game.
Mini Crossword will include roughly four-five words across and down. Additionally, Mini crossword requires you to know about topics like pop culture, politics, sports, and much more. It's a game that tests your knowledge about various topics, including pop, history, entertainment, and more.
Mini Crossword Answers For Today
Here are the Mini crossword answers for today, June 5:
Mini Answers Across
Mini Across 1: Take it easy is REST
Mini Across 5: Summer vacation destination is BEACH
Mini Across 6: It turns a pong green is Algae
Mini Across 7: Pleasantly warm is BALMY
Mini Across 8: Awkard people for your friends to date is EXES
Mini Answers Down
Mini Down 1: Take it easy is RELAX
Mini Down 2: Philadelphian football player is EAGLE
Mini Down 3: Hoaxes is SCAMS
Mini Down 4: "Let the chips fall where - may" is THEY
Mini Down 5: Relationship terms of endearment is BABE
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086