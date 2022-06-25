Just In
Mini Crossword Answers For Today: All Mini Answers For Across And Down For June 25
If you've played the NYT wordle, you must also be familiar with the Mini Crossword. The game is similar to the regular crossword, but only smaller and hence the name Mini. This too is fun to play and can often be challenging. Here's all you need to know about the Mini Crossword.
How To Play Mini Crossword?
For those unfamiliar with crosswords, it's a casual game with rows and columns. Every row or Across will have a set of clues where gamers have to guess the right word. This word should sync with the column or Down words. Together, this makes the crossword game.
Particularly, you can access the Mini Crossword by The New York Times. In fact, the NYT crossword is quite famous but it isn't free to play. On the other hand, Mini is available to play for free and you can even play it without creating an account. Like any other crossword game, gamers will find a box with rows and columns where letters would criss-cross to form the game.
Mini Crossword will include roughly four-five words across and down. Additionally, Mini crossword requires you to know about topics like pop culture, politics, sports, and much more. It's a game that tests your knowledge about various topics, including pop, history, entertainment, and more.
Mini Crossword Answers For June 25
Mini Crossword can be fun and challenging. Here are the Mini answers for June 25 for both Across and Down.
Mini Across Answers For June 25
Mini Across 1: Like fully red strawberries is RIPE
Mini Across 5: Place to get coffee on an Amtrak train is CAFECAR
Mini Across 8: Grand Canyon state is ARIZONA
Mini Across 9: Muscular is STRONG
Mini Across 10: Wheat - (snack brand) is THINS
Mini Across 11: Ancient letter is RUNE
Mini Across 12: The "O" of W.H.O.: Abbr is ORG
Mini Down Answers For June 25
Mini Down 1: Designate a new use for, in real estate is REZONE
Mini Down 2: Mega-celebrities is ICONS
Mini Down 3: Twing of regret is PANG
Mini Down 4: Slice of history is ERA
Mini Down 5: Historic San Francisco district, with "the" is CASTRO
Mini Down 6: Playwright Miller is ARTHUR
Mini Down 7: Word that becomes its opposite when "F" is changed to "H" is FIRING
