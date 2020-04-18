Just In
- 8 min ago OnePlus 8 Pro Teardown Video Shows Its Durable, Easy To Repair
-
- 11 min ago RealmeNarzo 10 Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch
- 27 min ago Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Could Arrive With 4,000mAh Battery Unit
- 52 min ago TRAI Increases International Call Termination Charges To 35-60 Paise Per Minute
Don't Miss
- Finance FDI Policy Amended To Check Opportunistic Investments Amid Covid 19
- Automobiles Hyundai Venue BS6 Diesel Mileage Figures Revealed: Best Fuel-Efficiency Figures Among Rivals
- Sports Srinath did not got the respect he deserved: Shaun Pollock
- News Air India opens bookings for domestic flights from May 4,international operations resume on June 1
- Movies COVID-19: Karan Johar Announces His Support To PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM's Relief Funds & NGOs
- Lifestyle Stylist Aastha Sharma’s Shares Her Thoughts On Insta On Styling Bani J In Four More Shots Please!
- Education Knockdown The Lockdown With Free TCS iON Career Edge Online Course
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In Summer
Minicraft Nvidia RTX Beta Goes Live For Windows 10: All You Need To Know
Minecraft, one of the most popular world-building games has released a new beta for Windows 10 which will allow players to take advantage of Nvidia's RTX technologies including the DLSS 2.0 and ray tracing in the game. Interested game enthusiast can download the beta version and start playing right now. But do note that you must have a Windows 10 PC with minimum requirements.
According to Gadget360 report, Nvidia join hands with 'Minicrafters' to develop six Creator Worlds which reveals the GPUs ray tracing feature. These worlds are up for free downloads from the in-game store. This new beta is said to bring realistic hard and soft shadows in the game. All the light sources will cast realistic shadows and reflection to enhance the gameplay.
Minimum PC Requirements To Run New Beta
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, or above
- CPU: Intel Core i5, or equivalent, or superior
- RAM: 8GB, or higher
- Storage: 2GB for game including all worlds and resource packs.us
- Operating System: Windows 10 x64
The ray-tracing feature comes to Minecraft with the following changes noted by the Nvidia official website:
- Direct lighting from the sun, sky and various light sources
- Realistic hard and soft shadows
- Emissive lighting from surfaces such as glowstone and lava
- Global illumination
- Accurate reflections in water and metallic surfaces
- Transparent materials such as stained glass, water and ice with reflection and refraction
- Volumetric fog and light shafts
Do note that the worlds which you are going to build on RTX beta will not open in other Minecraft betas or even in the final version of the Minecraft with RTX. Nvidia encourages all the players to take a backup of all the worlds which they want to play in the RTX beta so that it can restore later in other versions.
Since this is a beta, you must be facing some issues in the gameplay. Nvidia recommends using 1,920 x 1,080 pixels resolution, with ray tracing chunk distance set to 8 for better performance.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,780
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,580
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
17,999
-
54,153
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
20,599
-
43,250
-
32,440
-
16,190