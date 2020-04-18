Minicraft Nvidia RTX Beta Goes Live For Windows 10: All You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

Minecraft, one of the most popular world-building games has released a new beta for Windows 10 which will allow players to take advantage of Nvidia's RTX technologies including the DLSS 2.0 and ray tracing in the game. Interested game enthusiast can download the beta version and start playing right now. But do note that you must have a Windows 10 PC with minimum requirements.

According to Gadget360 report, Nvidia join hands with 'Minicrafters' to develop six Creator Worlds which reveals the GPUs ray tracing feature. These worlds are up for free downloads from the in-game store. This new beta is said to bring realistic hard and soft shadows in the game. All the light sources will cast realistic shadows and reflection to enhance the gameplay.

Minimum PC Requirements To Run New Beta

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, or above

CPU: Intel Core i5, or equivalent, or superior

RAM: 8GB, or higher

Storage: 2GB for game including all worlds and resource packs.us

Operating System: Windows 10 x64

The ray-tracing feature comes to Minecraft with the following changes noted by the Nvidia official website:

Direct lighting from the sun, sky and various light sources

Realistic hard and soft shadows

Emissive lighting from surfaces such as glowstone and lava

Global illumination

Accurate reflections in water and metallic surfaces

Transparent materials such as stained glass, water and ice with reflection and refraction

Volumetric fog and light shafts

Do note that the worlds which you are going to build on RTX beta will not open in other Minecraft betas or even in the final version of the Minecraft with RTX. Nvidia encourages all the players to take a backup of all the worlds which they want to play in the RTX beta so that it can restore later in other versions.

Since this is a beta, you must be facing some issues in the gameplay. Nvidia recommends using 1,920 x 1,080 pixels resolution, with ray tracing chunk distance set to 8 for better performance.

Best Mobiles in India