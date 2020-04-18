ENGLISH

    Minicraft Nvidia RTX Beta Goes Live For Windows 10: All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Minecraft, one of the most popular world-building games has released a new beta for Windows 10 which will allow players to take advantage of Nvidia's RTX technologies including the DLSS 2.0 and ray tracing in the game. Interested game enthusiast can download the beta version and start playing right now. But do note that you must have a Windows 10 PC with minimum requirements.

    Minicraft Nvidia RTX Beta Goes Live For Windows 10

     

    According to Gadget360 report, Nvidia join hands with 'Minicrafters' to develop six Creator Worlds which reveals the GPUs ray tracing feature. These worlds are up for free downloads from the in-game store. This new beta is said to bring realistic hard and soft shadows in the game. All the light sources will cast realistic shadows and reflection to enhance the gameplay.

    Minimum PC Requirements To Run New Beta

    • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, or above
    • CPU: Intel Core i5, or equivalent, or superior
    • RAM: 8GB, or higher
    • Storage: 2GB for game including all worlds and resource packs.us
    • Operating System: Windows 10 x64

    The ray-tracing feature comes to Minecraft with the following changes noted by the Nvidia official website:

    • Direct lighting from the sun, sky and various light sources
    • Realistic hard and soft shadows
    • Emissive lighting from surfaces such as glowstone and lava
    • Global illumination
    • Accurate reflections in water and metallic surfaces
    • Transparent materials such as stained glass, water and ice with reflection and refraction
    • Volumetric fog and light shafts

    Do note that the worlds which you are going to build on RTX beta will not open in other Minecraft betas or even in the final version of the Minecraft with RTX. Nvidia encourages all the players to take a backup of all the worlds which they want to play in the RTX beta so that it can restore later in other versions.

    Since this is a beta, you must be facing some issues in the gameplay. Nvidia recommends using 1,920 x 1,080 pixels resolution, with ray tracing chunk distance set to 8 for better performance.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
