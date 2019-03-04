ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mobile Premier League ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

    Users can access several of India's most loved mobile games on the platform, which hosts both tournament and 1v1 style player formats.

    By
    |

    Mobile Premier League (MPL), India's fastest growing Mobile eSports platform, has announced its signing of Indian Skipper Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador.

    Mobile Premier League ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

     

    As a part of the deal, Virat will participate in a series of multi-channel marketing and promotional activities for the brand.

    MPL is the leader in the competitive mobile gaming space where users get to participate in a range of games and compete against over tens of thousands of players in tournaments.

    Users can access several of India's most loved mobile games on the platform, which hosts both tournament and 1v1 style player formats.

    "eSports brings people together and breaks barriers of age and region, often empowering and encouraging those who play it," said Virat Kohli, Captain, India Cricket Team.

    Sai Srinivas Kiran, CEO & Co-Founder, Mobile Premier League said: "MPL believes that everyone can be a winner like Virat, and through our association with him, we hope to make mobile eSports more accessible to people across the country."

    According to a Forbes report, the Indian mobile gaming industry is estimated to grow to over $1.1 billion and 600 Million users by 2020. Localized content, easy and affordable access and enablement of mobile payments have contributed to the rise of the sector.

    Read More About: games news pubg
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue