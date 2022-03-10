MUX Switch On Gaming Laptop Explained News oi-Vivek

Do you know that the dedicated or dGPU on your gaming laptop sends the processed content to the integrated GPU or iGPU, which then sends those signals to the display? This process increases latency and even reduces the performance by 9 to 30 percent on select games.

To solve this issue, laptops makers are now including a MUX switch on their gaming laptop, where, the dGPU can directly send the signal to the display, reducing latency and improving performance. MUX switch also helps users to select either the dGPU or iGPU, depending on the type of task.

What Is MUX Switch?

Asus is one of the first gaming laptop makers to implement this MUX Switch technology. The company has now confirmed that the entire portfolio of gaming laptops, starting from 2022 will come with a MUX switch. The term MUX stands for Multiplexer, which is nothing but a switch, which allows the gaming laptop to switch between iGPU and dGPU. A MUX switch physically bypasses the CPU and sends the processed image signal directly to the display.

When it comes to the application, Asus offers various options like MUX Switch Hybrid mode, which helps the PC to automatically switch between the iGPU and dGPU. Similarly, there is also a discreet GPU mode, which will switch to the dedicated GPU, offering the best performance.

In the MUX Switch Hybrid mode, there are multiple sub-power profiles such as Standard Mode, where Windows will decide the GPU, Eco Mode, where the dGPU is completely turned off for better battery life, and Optimised Mode, where, the laptop will switch to Eco Mode while running on battery and to Standard Mode while the laptop is plugged in.

When the MUX Switch is set to discreet GPU mode, the laptop will offer the best possible performance and lower latency. However, this might take a toll on the battery life of the gaming laptop. Hence, it is recommended to use this mode when the charger is connected to the laptop.

How To Reduce Latency On Laptops With No MUX Switch?

If you own a gaming laptop that does not have a MUX switch, then connecting the laptop to an external display will help you to reduce the latency, especially when the HDMI/DisplayPort is directly connected to the dGPU. If you are planning to buy a gaming laptop and want to get the best out of the dedicated GPU, then consider buying a laptop with a MUX switch, which will offer the best possible performance.

