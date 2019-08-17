ENGLISH

    Need for Speed Heat Up For Pre-Ordes - Gameplay Trailer Releasing Next Week

    By
    |

    If you are waiting for a street racing game from EA then your wait is about to get over soon. Yes! You read that right, EA is back with a new game called Need for Speed Heat and the company has officially revealed a cinematic trailer. However, the company is yet to reveal the gameplay and mechanics of the game.

    Need For Speed Heat Gameplay Trailer Coming Soon - How To Pre-Order

     

    EA (Electronic Arts), the company behind the development of the game has confirmed that it is going to launch the full trailer next week with the opening of Gamescom. The much-awaited racing game from EA will release on November 8 and it is already up for pre-orders on official EA store and e-commerce websites.

    Besides, you can also find a countdown running on the EA official website for the Gamescom. At the time of writing, 2 days and 10 hours were left for the release of the gameplay trailer of Need for Speed Heat. Host Geoff Keighley, who tweeted the trailer of the game has also confirmed that the gameplay trailer will be released on August 20 at Gamescom's opening at 12:30 am IST.

    The trailer will be live-streamed across the globe for all.

    Need For Speed Heat Gameplay Trailer Coming Soon - How To Pre-Order

    Need for Speed Heat is up for pre-orders on official EA websites. You can pre-order the game for Your PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Origin. Fans can pre-order for Pc via Origin at Rs. 3,999 for the standard edition. The Deluxe Edition is up for pre-order at Rs. 4,499. Xbox users can pre-order the game via Microsoft Store for Rs. 4,490, and PlayStation 4 users can get it from PlayStation Store at Rs. 4,499.

     

    Need for Speed Heat Price

    PlatformNeed for Speed Heat Standard EditionNeed for Speed Heat Delux Edition
    PCRs. 3,999Rs. 4,499
    XboxRs. 4,490
    PlayStationRs. 4,499

    Watch Trailer Here

    need for speed heat gaming news
    Saturday, August 17, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2019
