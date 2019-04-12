Nintendo Labo VR coverts Switch into a VR headset, price starts at Rs 2774 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Nintendo Labo VR kit will be available starting at $40 (Rs 2,774.34 approx) for the standard package.

Nintendo, the Japanese gaming brand has introduced its new product in the market. The company has announced a VR kit called Labo which is designed to give a unique VR gaming experience to the masses. With the launch of Labo VR kit, Nintendo has started its inning in the VR products segment.

The Labo VR kit has been introduced in the cardboard build-and-play toys product lineup. This product lineup includes the popular gaming console by the company, i.e, Switch. The VR kit comes in different packages including Toy-Con bird, Elephant, and wind pedal, etc.

The key highlight of the Nintendo Labo VR Kit is that it converts the gaming console such as Switch into a VR headset. All of the packages including Toy-Con and cardboard creation will be available with step-by-step instructions which will be visible on the Switch.

The VR kit also comes with a pair of VR goggles. In order to convert the Nintendo Switch into the VR headset, users will simply need to slip in the Switch console to the screen holder. With the expanded kit, users will be able to build various objects like wind pedal, camera, giant blaster and a camera, etc.

Doug Bowser, Nintendo America's senior vice president of sales and marketing, commented, 'Nintendo Labo is inherently designed to encourage imagination and creativity in people of all ages by blending real-world and virtual experiences'.

As for the pricing, the Nintendo Labo VR kit will be available at a starting price tag of $40 (Rs 2,774.34 approx) for the standard package. The full-experience package which comes with Toy-Con bird, elephant, wind pedal and more has been priced at $80 (Rs 5,548 approx).

