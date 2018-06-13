Nintendo Switch might receive Netflix and YouTube soon

Nintendo Switch is surely one of the best gaming consoles that is available in the market today. The Nintendo Switch is a 2-in-1 gaming console and is considered among one of the best investments in the recent times. The portable gaming console offers a seamless gaming experience to the users. The gaming console comes with a wide range of capabilities to provide amusing gaming experience. Now, it seems that the gaming console is all set to receive a whole new set of capabilities.

The Nintendo Switch has the support for Wi-Fi and comes along with a web browser. However, the console lacked the support for streaming applications. When it comes to the major streamers the only option that Nintendo Switch offers is the Hulu. Strangely even though Hulu is available on the console since 2017, it is currently available for the users in the US or Japan only. Now, it seems that some of the biggest names in the streaming application might soon be available for the Nintendo Switch.

According to a Redditor DevCakes, the BestBuy listing for the Nintendo Switch shows that the Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu are available for the gaming console. However, it is being reported that the listings have been removed now.

It is quite common nowadays that the online retailers leak the details of an upcoming product and with this information, it seems like that Nintendo wants to lead the gaming console market. Also, the introduction of Netflix and YouTube is accepted with open arms considering the fact that these are among the popular sources of content streaming online.

The Nintendo Switch is a gaming machine which acts as a handheld device which doubles as a home console. The console resembles a tablet computer with controllers available on either side. Users can use the Switch in three different modes which include TV mode, play solo or with a friend or use it as a self-contained handheld gaming device. The console uses USB-C for charging and it comes along with an AC adaptor. The device lasts for 2.5- 6.5 hours depending on the type of game a user is playing. The Switch also supports Wi-Fi connectivity that allows a user to pair up to eight consoles together for local multiplayer gaming.